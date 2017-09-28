Coat drive launched to aid children in greater Memphis

For the second year, the Memphis Area Association of Realtors and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis are partnering to help children get the warm coats they need for the coming winter.

“It’s a logical partnership,” said Lee McWaters, MAAR vice president and chair of the coat drive. “We are, after all, in the business of helping people find shelter. This, too, is about providing a basic need.”

Keith Blanchard, CEO and president of and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, said, “Every child deserves a warm coat. This is something that, together, we can make happen.”

How can the public help? The coat drive seeks new or gently used winter coats fit for kids ages 6 to 18. Coats may be brought directly to MAAR’s offices at 6393 Poplar Ave., Memphis. Monetary donations also will be accepted there. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Contributors also may write a check payable to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis; please write “coats for kids” in the memo section. Offices are at 44. S. Rembert, Memphis, TN 38104.

The local Boys & Girls Clubs serve more than 4,500 members between the ages of 6 and 18 annually. Their mission is to help those that are most in need to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

For more than a century, MAAR has been serving and representing real estate professionals, as well as providing real estate information to the general public. For more information on MAAR, visit maar.org.