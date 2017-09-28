Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota

May 4, 1954 – Aug. 31, 2017

Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota was born in Benin City, Nigeria, on May 4, 1954, to Prince Anslem Ikponmwonba and Princess Tinuade Ajayi Ikponmwonba. He completed his elementary and secondary education in Benin, Lagos and Sokoto. He then spent years working at a bank, a radio station, television station and other various places in Benin City before coming to the United States.

Mr. Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota came to the United States in 1981. He immediately started his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. After successfully completing one semester, he transferred to Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business (Accounting) degree in 1984. He immediately gained admission to Jackson State University on an academic scholarship and earned a Master of Professional Accountancy in 1986. Mr. Asemota held various academic and corporate positions throughout his lifetime. Blessing was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. William’s Catholic Church in Millington, Tenn.

Mr. Asemota is survived by seven brothers and sisters: Dr. Anne Ikponmwonba of Harligen, Texas; Mrs. Betty Williams of Corpus Christi, Texas; Mr. Andrew Asemota of the United Kingdom; Mr. Richard Ikponmwonba of Benin City, Nigeria; Mrs. Eheneden Krabbe of the United Kingdom; Mrs. Amenze Azon, of Pau, France; and Mr. Terry Asemota of Atlanta, Ga.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dr. Josephine Njoku; his brother-in-law Dr. Charles Njoku (Margaret Akpele Njoku); sisters-in-law Dr. Mary Njoku, Dr. Bernadette Njoku, and Dr. Dolores Njoku.

Blessing married Agatha Rita Njoku in 1993. They were blessed with three children: two daughters, Sarah Tinuade Chinyere Asemota; Christine Adesuwa Ogechi Asemota; and a son Osaretin Peter Chiaka Asemota.

Blessing will be missed dearly by his wife, children, siblings, friends and family.