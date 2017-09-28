BCS sports roundup

• Saints Track and Field athlete Savanna Owens of Briarcrest Christian School, a Bartlett resident, finished sixth at the AAU Junior Olympic National Championships. After qualifying for the finals, Savanna was able to face the top competition in the nation in Friday’s final. The two-time defending State Champion earned her first All-American honor with her performance. This performance also marked the second All-American award that a Saints Track and Field athlete received recently.

“Savanna has really placed herself as one of the elite quarter-milers in the nation,” said Coach Kent Austell. “She has put in so much work the past 6 months and I couldn’t be more proud. Savanna is a special woman both on and off the track and has an exciting future ahead of her. … The future is bright for the Saints Track and Field program!”

• Connor Shamblin of Lakeland, a senior at Briarcrest Christian School, was chosen to participate in the East Coast Professional Showcase, which only selects the best of the best of the players east of the Mississippi River. Every major league team was represented by at least one scout at this event.

East Coast Professional Showcase’s objective is for Major League Baseball scouts to form six teams with the most talented high school underclassmen from their prospective regions on the East Coast.

The East Coast Showcase is unique in the fact that the event is run by, and the players selected by, Professional Baseball Scouts. The basis of the Showcase is to assemble these elite players on one field that presents a true professional environment. It is an opportunity for both the players and the representatives of all 30 Major League Baseball teams to enjoy an event that brings together the most talented players east of the Mississippi River.