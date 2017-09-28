Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


AHS senior Luke Patterson signs for Bethel University

Arlington High School announced that senior Luke Patterson has signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career next year at Bethel University. The coaching staff at Arlington says, “Luke has worked very hard both on the field as well as in school to help make this dream come true. Thanks to Bethel University for giving him this opportunity, and to Luke for your four years of service to Arlington High School and the baseball program.” In the front row, from left, are Hannah Patterson, sister; Rodney Patterson, father and assistant coach; and Amye Patterson, mother. In the back row, from left, are Shane Jackson, AHS assistant coach; Chris Ring, AHS head coach; and J.J. Devine, AHS assistant coach. AHS senior Luke Patterson signs for Bethel University. Courtesy photo.

Arlington High School announced that senior Luke Patterson has signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career next year at Bethel University. The coaching staff at Arlington says, “Luke has worked very hard both on the field as well as in school to help make this dream come true. Thanks to Bethel University for giving him this opportunity, and to Luke for your four years of service to Arlington High School and the baseball program.” In the front row, from left, are Hannah Patterson, sister; Rodney Patterson, father and assistant coach; and Amye Patterson, mother. In the back row, from left, are Shane Jackson, AHS assistant coach; Chris Ring, AHS head coach; and J.J. Devine, AHS assistant coach.
AHS senior Luke Patterson signs for Bethel University. Courtesy photo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com