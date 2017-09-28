Arlington High School announced that senior Luke Patterson has signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career next year at Bethel University. The coaching staff at Arlington says, “Luke has worked very hard both on the field as well as in school to help make this dream come true. Thanks to Bethel University for giving him this opportunity, and to Luke for your four years of service to Arlington High School and the baseball program.” In the front row, from left, are Hannah Patterson, sister; Rodney Patterson, father and assistant coach; and Amye Patterson, mother. In the back row, from left, are Shane Jackson, AHS assistant coach; Chris Ring, AHS head coach; and J.J. Devine, AHS assistant coach.
AHS senior Luke Patterson signs for Bethel University. Courtesy photo.