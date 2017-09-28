5k run to kick off Saturday’s Bartlett Festival

Runners across the Mid-South are preparing to remember one of Bartlett’s own in an activity that has quickly become a city tradition: The Judge Freeman Marr Panther Pride 5K Run.

The event is held alongside other Bartlett Festival activities, and the race kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at W.J. Freeman Park in Bartlett. It honors the memory of Marr, a longtime municipal judge who died in 2015 at the age of 91.

Race packet pickups and on-site registration will be 7:30-8:45 a.m.

Organizers said alumni Erica and Mike Hill of Fusion Fitness will lead the pre-race warmup. The Memphis Runners Track Club will provide chip timing for the event. Title sponsors are the Bank of Bartlett, Leaders Credit Union and McDonald Insurance and Financial Services. Carlson Consulting Engineers Inc. is the presenting sponsor. In-kind sponsors include Kroger, Midsouth Solutions, Marco’s Pizza, Discount Trophies and Memphis Chiropractic Neurology.

For those who are participating just for the fun of it, organizers reiterated some basic rules: Strollers are welcome but should start toward the back. The event does not allow pets, skateboards or in-line skates.

The cost to participate is $30 for the 5K or $25 as a ghost runner. Discounts are $2 for MRTC members (code: MRTC), an automatic $3 discounts for ages 18 and younger and $7 for Bartlett City Schools athletes, who can receive the discount code from their coach. Pride sponsors include Fusion Fitness, Newk’s Eatery, Camco, Bartlett Baptist Church and the “Keep Judge Francavilla” campaign.

Participants will receive long-sleeve race shirts while supplies last. The post-race celebration will include music from the Bartlett High School Band, food, vendors and inflatables.

For more information and to register, go online to bartlettrunners.com.