Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


4 aldermen, 3 school board members elected in Arlington

Arlington-seal-small-200pxARLINGTON — Last Thursday saw a turnout of 1,112 voters in Arlington’s election of aldermen and school board members.

At press time, the following results were still unofficial, pending certification.

  • Alderman position 2: Cheryl Pardue, who ran unopposed, was the winner with 925 votes. There were 46 write-ins.
  • Alderman position 4: Incumbent Oscar Brooks Sr. won with 585 votes, compared to Thomas D. Reyes with 416 and Marshall Veitenheime with 36. There also were 11 write-ins.
  • Alderman position 5: Harry McKee won with 621 votes to Mark Strausser’s 471. There were no write-ins.
  • Alderman position 6: In a closer race, Jeremy Biggs won with 564 votes over Brian Thompson’s 507. There also were three write-ins.
  • School board position 1: Scott Benjamin won with 930 votes. There also were 16 write-ins.
  • School board position 3: Hugh Lamar won over Jill Yelland with 566 votes to her 513. There also were three write-ins.
  • School board position 5: Former school board chair Dale Viox won with 916 votes. There also were 18 write-ins.

As of the 2013 special census, Arlington had 12,090 residents. The town had 8,026 voters registered in time for this municipal election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com