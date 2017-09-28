4 aldermen, 3 school board members elected in Arlington

ARLINGTON — Last Thursday saw a turnout of 1,112 voters in Arlington’s election of aldermen and school board members.

At press time, the following results were still unofficial, pending certification.

Alderman position 2: Cheryl Pardue, who ran unopposed, was the winner with 925 votes. There were 46 write-ins.

Alderman position 4: Incumbent Oscar Brooks Sr. won with 585 votes, compared to Thomas D. Reyes with 416 and Marshall Veitenheime with 36. There also were 11 write-ins.

Alderman position 5: Harry McKee won with 621 votes to Mark Strausser’s 471. There were no write-ins.

Alderman position 6: In a closer race, Jeremy Biggs won with 564 votes over Brian Thompson’s 507. There also were three write-ins.

School board position 1: Scott Benjamin won with 930 votes. There also were 16 write-ins.

School board position 3: Hugh Lamar won over Jill Yelland with 566 votes to her 513. There also were three write-ins.

School board position 5: Former school board chair Dale Viox won with 916 votes. There also were 18 write-ins.

As of the 2013 special census, Arlington had 12,090 residents. The town had 8,026 voters registered in time for this municipal election.