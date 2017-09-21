Tigers outlast Spartans at home
The Arlington Tigers withstood a 24-point scoring burst in the second quarter of their home game against White Station to eventually beat the Spartans 35-31 Friday night.
Arlington scored first and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Spartans outscored Arlington 24-14 in the second quarter to take a 24-21 into halftime.
The Tigers’ first touchdown was the product of a 15-yard pass from senior quarterback Tate Kolwyck to junior running back Kenneth Walker.
Kolwyck turned in another strong performance with 232 passing yards, four touchdowns and 27 rushing yards in the game. Walker also punished the Spartan defense with 206 rushing yards on 18 carries. He had added two touchdowns.
White Station began the second quarter with a drive that resulted in a 43-yard Micah Breckenridge field goal.
The Spartans would score a touchdown on their next drive to take a 10-7 lead.
Arlington answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kolwyck to senior receiver Hunter Goodman, who finished the game with five receptions and 85 yards.
White Station quickly responded with a touchdown pass to regain the lead at 16-14. Both teams would score another rushing touchdown before the half.
Down three points in the third quarter, Arlington traded downs with the Spartans before Kolwyck threw his lone interception of the game with seven minutes left in the quarter. However, White Station was unable to convert the turnover into points and punted back to Arlington.
With the ball back on offense, Kolwyck again shined with a 53-yard touchdown pass to senior Caleb Nelson, who finished with five catches and 84 yards, giving the Tigers a 28-24 lead.
The Spartans would answer to regain the lead before the fourth quarter.
Neither team was able to move the ball well in the final frame of the game until Kolwyck again found Walker with less than a minute left on the clock to get the ball to the 1-yard line and before getting it in for the win.
The Tigers (3-2) will play at Liberty Magnet Tech in Jackson, Tenn. this Friday. The Crusaders are 1-3 on the season and coming off of back-to-back loses.
GRAHAM SWEENEY is the editor of the Shelby Sun Times and the Collierville Independent. Contact him at graham.sweeney@journalinc.com.