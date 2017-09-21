Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


‘Smoke on the Mountain’ cast introduced

The cast has already assembled for the Nov. 3-5 production of “Smoke on the Mountain” at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. They are, from left, Annie Freres, Amber McGrory, Cecil Yancy, Tyler Brown, John Hemphill, Analyse Capodiferro and Doug Smith. Not pictured: Musical Director Jennifer Ruston, Stage Manager Carly Price and Director Michael Bollinger. This gospel musical comedy is set in 1938, and Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe wants to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world with his first-ever Saturday Night Gospel Sing. One thing after another goes comically awry. Two dozen rousing folk and bluegrass gospel songs will be performed by the Sanders Family. See details at bpacc.org.

The cast has already assembled for the Nov. 3-5 production of “Smoke on the Mountain” at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. They are, from left, Annie Freres, Amber McGrory, Cecil Yancy, Tyler Brown, John Hemphill, Analyse Capodiferro and Doug Smith. Not pictured: Musical Director Jennifer Ruston, Stage Manager Carly Price and Director Michael Bollinger. This gospel musical comedy is set in 1938, and Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe wants to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world with his first-ever Saturday Night Gospel Sing. One thing after another goes comically awry. Two dozen rousing folk and bluegrass gospel songs will be performed by the Sanders Family. See details at bpacc.org. Courtesy photo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com