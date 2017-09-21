‘Smoke on the Mountain’ cast introduced

The cast has already assembled for the Nov. 3-5 production of “Smoke on the Mountain” at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. They are, from left, Annie Freres, Amber McGrory, Cecil Yancy, Tyler Brown, John Hemphill, Analyse Capodiferro and Doug Smith. Not pictured: Musical Director Jennifer Ruston, Stage Manager Carly Price and Director Michael Bollinger. This gospel musical comedy is set in 1938, and Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe wants to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world with his first-ever Saturday Night Gospel Sing. One thing after another goes comically awry. Two dozen rousing folk and bluegrass gospel songs will be performed by the Sanders Family. See details at bpacc.org. Courtesy photo.