Semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program
Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
National Merit Scholarships
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2018:
- Every Finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.
- About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 230 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.
- In addition, about 190 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
For more information about the competition, visit NMSC’s website at nationalmerit.org.
2018 Tennessee Semifinalists
Arlington — Arlington High School
- Taylor A. Dempsey
- Luke M. Durkee
Bell Buckle — Webb School
- Jones C. Allison
- Kelty R. Shroyer
Brentwood — Brentwood Academy
- Sarah R. Bryant
- Kennedy L. Jarvis
Brentwood — Brentwood High School
- Andrew Dai
- Vasudhasri Devarasetty
- Muhammad H. Fazili
- Laura Guo
- Brandon L. Huynh
- Hayley E. Jordan
- Jackson D. McNabb
- Aditya R. Pillai
- Ethan M.Shull
- Deepak Sundaramoorthy
- Coby A.Warkentin
- Roger L. Yuan
Brentwood — Ravenwood High School
- Leah Farmer
- Natasha Hamid
- Riya Jain
- Natalie N. Joseph
- Kaitlyn L. Mi
- Adam V. Novak
- Stacey D. Xiang
- Chase B. Yarbrough
Chattanooga — Baylor School
- Andrew T. Butt
- Hayley M. Harwood
- Grace B. McKenney
- Jarrod Vetzel
Chattanooga — Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences
- Zoe H. Zimmerman
Chattanooga — Collegiate High School
- Annika G. Lee
Chattanooga — Girls Preparatory School
- Margaret S. Lim
- Tatiana R. Poggi
- Kathryn S. Thel
- Sophie M. Veys
Chattanooga — McCallie School
- Chase J. Gaume
- Andrew Landsbergen
- Gavin H. LaPlace
- Allen F. Liu
- Andrew L. Lott
- Ahmad M. Nisar
- Jaewon Sung
Chattanooga — Stem School
- Elias E. Basler
Cleveland — Cleveland High School
- Brian T. Byerly
Clinton — Anderson County High School
- Abbey G. List
Collierville — Collierville High School
- Nicholas P. Hayes
- Yumin Lee
- Richard T. Li
- Michael J. Linder
- Kaitlyn N. Linney
- Sebastian T. Mobo
- Akaash Padmanabha
- Jefferson H. Wang
- Maia N. Woodard
- Jeffrey W. Yu
Cookeville — Cookeville High School
- Andrew T. Gothard
Cordova — Evangelical Christian School
- Hadassah Betapudi
Cordova — St. Benedict at Auburndale High School
- Catherine Crowe
- Alyssa M. Denegri
- Isabelle M. Verret
Dickson — Dickson County High School
- Jonathan S. Anderson
Dyersburg — Dyersburg High School
- Logan A. Miller
Eads — Briarcrest Christian High School
- Annie E. Barber
- Rachel E. Collins
- Lilac C. Ding
- Matthew H. Stuart
- Barrett S. Tillman
Franklin — Battle Ground Academy
- Elizabeth R. Blackstone
- Cameron M. Clark
Franklin — Centennial High School
- Andrew Brackins
- Murphy N. DePompei
- Margaret L. Herndon
- Molly K. Kreider
- Christian R. Sponsel
Franklin — Franklin High School
- Jack H. Brimm
- Lawton Bryant
- Jason W. Davidson
- Timothy B. Grove
- Janelle M. Ickes
- John F. McElroy
- Amelia G. Mitchell
- Marshall C. Morrison
- Stephen Jon D. Quiton
Franklin — Grace Christian Academy
- Rachel A. Goodman
Franklin — Fred J. Page High School
- Tanvi M. Jivtode
- Paxton C. Lifsey
Gatlinburg — Pittman High School
- Lindsay G. Ball
- Rahul Bhojwani
Germantown — Germantown High School
- Elizabeth R. Dang
Germantown — Homeschool
- Thomas A. Bailey
- Corbin L. Beckerman
Germantown — Houston High School
- Lilly He
- Mohammed I. Hyder
- Adam D. Kim
- Jonathan C. Wang
- Vincent C. Wang
Greeneville — Greeneville High School
- Nathaniel I. Ashley
Hendersonville — Hendersonville High School
- Madison G. Terrell
Hendersonville — Merrol Hyde Magnet School
- Seth A. Battad
- Jonathan C. Caldwell
Hendersonville — Pope John Paul II High School
- Alexandria J. Ficarro
- William M. Fussell
- Aubrey A. Little
Jackson — Madison Academic Magnet High School
- Aline W. Johnstone
Jackson — University School
- Tyler G. Bruno
- Anjali Mahajan
Johnson City — Science Hill High School
- Justin M. Canfield
- Molly Hance
- Zeyun Wang
- Clay Y. Wheeler
- Isaac G. Wright
Johnson City — University School
- Sydney M. Thomas
Jonesborough — David Crockett High School
- Corbin T. Cowden
- Abigail Stuart
Kingsport — Dobyns-Bennett High School
- Ashley E. Batts
- John L. Corker
- Nathaniel Silvey
- Kate L. Tolleson
- Rithvik Vutukuri
Kingsport — Homeschool
- W. Alex Crow
- Elizabeth E. Dotson
- Matthew Daniel Floyd
Kingston Springs — Harpeth High School
- James H. Collier
- Jared P. Higgs
- Stephen E. Jacobs
Knoxville — Bearden High School
- Tyler F. Chan
- Austin Gardner
- James P. McIntyre
Knoxville — Farragut High School
- Caleb Y. Bradley
- Kevin Chen
- Roger Chen
- Daniel J. Choo
- Harrison C. Crawford
- Anna Delahunt
- Katherine Delahunt
- Alexander R. Galindo
- Michelle S. He
- Michael X. Lin
- Rachel G. Margulies
- Anni K. Ohstrom
- Kevin Sun
- Aidan A. Thomason
- Eric Wang
Knoxville — Hardin Valley Academy
- Thomas A. Banker
- Ryan M. Hart
Knoxville — Homeschool
- Andrew B. Jerome
Knoxville — Knoxville Catholic High School
- Emily J. Boder
- Caroline E. Consoli
- Nathan T. Geist
Knoxville — Webb School
- Rachel S. Anderson
- Joseph R. Broady
- Katherine G. Bullen
- Evan V. Davies
- Simone I. Digby
- John G. Gulley
- Emory E. Scism
- Spencer T. Williams
- Knoxville — West High School
- Howard L. Beale
- Katherine O. Diamond
- Benjamin D. Gibbons
- Blair Johnson
- Christian H. Peevyhouse
- Kacey Y. Tomsovic
- William S. Yates
Manchester — Coffee County Central High School
- Thomas R. Lemmons
Maryville — William Blount High School
- Kathryn G. Brinkley
Maryville — Maryville High School
- Erica A. Snell
- Catherine V. Spurlock
Memphis — Bowie Reading Learning Center
- Emily E. Hieatt
Memphis — Christian Brothers High School
- Bryce T. Cornell
- Matthew E. Hubbard
- Matthew J. Lazarov
- Dwight M. Moore
Memphis — Homeschool
- Lily M. Gray
Memphis — Lausanne Collegiate School
- Samuel A. Hori
- Allison Y. Kerr
- Milanca X. Wang
Memphis — Memphis University School
- Graham F. Boswell
- Benjamin W. Freeman
- Eli B. Gruen
- Omkar G. Hosad
- Jackson J. Howell
- Jeremy A. Jacobs
- William J. Kaltenborn
- Bradley J. Kerkhof
- Jackson P. Moody
- Richard M. Reinhard
- Robert B. Wade
- Mason C. Williams
- Chang Yu
Memphis — St. Agnes Academy
- Caroline G. Melancon
Memphis — St. Mary’s Episcopal School
- Chelsey O. Chen
- Savanna F. Grinspun
- Nina Kumar
- Eleanor V. McGhee
- Sydney E. Nichols
Memphis — White Station High School
- Madeline L. Danziger
- Justin Du
- Levi H. Evans
- Rachel M. Fan
- Sanjana Varma Kosuri
- Grace Ma
- Alleanna Raye C. Marquez
- Viral A. Patel
- Theodore C. Patt
- Zachary W. Roder
- Keegan T. Vacanti
- Nilai R. Vemula
- Xintong Wang
Millington — Faith Heritage Christian Academy
- Emily C. Duff
- Daniel Patrick O’Malley
- Eric Alan Pillow
- Emily J. Schneidau
Morristown — Morristown-Hamblen High School East
- Mattie F. Bryant
- Joshua T. Mandzak
Mount Juliet — Mount Juliet High School
- Benjamin Giacobbi
- Lillian G. Wallace
Murfreesboro — Blackman High School
- Madison L. Fabber
- Nathan D. Jenkins
- Luke J. Porter
Murfreesboro — Central Magnet School
- John E. Allbritten
- Morgan A. Elrod-Erickson
- May J. Huang
- Hannah R. Middleton
- Reuben E. Savage
- Ethan T. Slipher
- Chelsey Zhu
Murfreesboro — Oakland High School
- Connor T. Coughran
Nashville — Montgomery Bell Academy
- Christopher B. Falls
- William M. Freeman
- Tobias D. Houghton
- Henry B. Jablonski
- James C. King
- Jinseo Lee
- Coady K. Lewis
- Jackson L. Long
- Brian C. Lu
- James R. McKnight
- Michael A. Miccioli
- Alexander W. Renkis
- Jamison L. Russ
- John N. Sullivan
- Benjamin L. Wassynger
Nashville — Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Philip R. Charles
Nashville — Ensworth High School
- Donald K. Lawrence
Nashville — Franklin Road Academy
- Claire E. Luthy
Nashville — Harpeth Hall School
- Hailey Fox
- Maya P. Misra
- Elizabeth S. Ossolinski
- Carmon J. Proctor
- Valerie M. Sheehan
- Avery E. Taylor
- Emma Trost
- Stella Vujic
- Keri K. Wang
Nashville — Hillsboro High School
- Sylvie M. Stephenson
Nashville — Homeschool
- Erika J. Plunkett
Nashville — Hume-Fogg Academic High School
- Christopher J. Damon
- William Hileman
- Ramey A. Hulse
- Santhosh M. Mathialagan
- Curran Neenan
- Henry G. Paul
- Grayson L. Peters
- Mudi Yang
- Tianhao Zhao
- Lu Zheng
Nashville — Lipscomb Academy
- Eli D. Bradley
Nashville — Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School
- Alexander C. Davis
- Kiersten E. Frye
- Kevin J. Gomez
- Kristi Maisha
- Nolan K. Smith
- Youli Yao
Nashville — McGavock High School
- Hayley K. White
Nashville — Father Ryan High School
- Ryan J. Conger
- Emma K. Dooling
- Kade Foster
- Ryan C. Kelley
- Caroline E. Kreh
- Rachel L. Phan
- Quentin D. Rummo
- Efrain M. Valencia
Nashville — University School
- Elijah Hong
- Alexander C. Lomis
- Isabelle C. Wierum
Oak Ridge — Oak Ridge High School
- Joseph D. Andress
- Olivia R. Milloway
- Sarah E. Roth
- Adithyan Sujithkumar
Ooltewah — East Hamilton School
- Joseph D. Azevedo
- Joshua Benedict M. Lagria
Ooltewah — Ooltewah High School
- Phillip M. Dyer
Paris — Henry County High School
- Cameron J. May
Portland — Portland High School
- McKenzie D. Morris
Sevierville — Sevier County High School
- Charles D. Blalock
Seymour — Seymour High School
- Konnor Porter
Signal Mountain — Signal Mountain High School
- Tamjeed Azad
Smyrna — Stewarts Creek High School
- Jack C. Seage
Spring Hill — Summit High School
- Harper L. de Bassim
- Andi L. Mitchell
- Jared R. Schmidt
Thompson’s Station — Independence High School
- Maxwell J. Coil
- Sean C. Smith
- Ray VanHorn
Tullahoma — Tullahoma High School
- Bradley T. Holmes
- Alexis C. Holt
- Caleb T. Purdue
