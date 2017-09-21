Semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

National Merit Scholarships

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2018:

Every Finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 230 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.

In addition, about 190 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

For more information about the competition, visit NMSC’s website at nationalmerit.org.

2018 Tennessee Semifinalists

Arlington — Arlington High School

Taylor A. Dempsey

Luke M. Durkee

Bell Buckle — Webb School

Jones C. Allison

Kelty R. Shroyer

Brentwood — Brentwood Academy

Sarah R. Bryant

Kennedy L. Jarvis

Brentwood — Brentwood High School

Andrew Dai

Vasudhasri Devarasetty

Muhammad H. Fazili

Laura Guo

Brandon L. Huynh

Hayley E. Jordan

Jackson D. McNabb

Aditya R. Pillai

Ethan M.Shull

Deepak Sundaramoorthy

Coby A.Warkentin

Roger L. Yuan

Brentwood — Ravenwood High School

Leah Farmer

Natasha Hamid

Riya Jain

Natalie N. Joseph

Kaitlyn L. Mi

Adam V. Novak

Stacey D. Xiang

Chase B. Yarbrough

Chattanooga — Baylor School

Andrew T. Butt

Hayley M. Harwood

Grace B. McKenney

Jarrod Vetzel

Chattanooga — Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences

Zoe H. Zimmerman

Chattanooga — Collegiate High School

Annika G. Lee

Chattanooga — Girls Preparatory School

Margaret S. Lim

Tatiana R. Poggi

Kathryn S. Thel

Sophie M. Veys

Chattanooga — McCallie School

Chase J. Gaume

Andrew Landsbergen

Gavin H. LaPlace

Allen F. Liu

Andrew L. Lott

Ahmad M. Nisar

Jaewon Sung

Chattanooga — Stem School

Elias E. Basler

Cleveland — Cleveland High School

Brian T. Byerly

Clinton — Anderson County High School

Abbey G. List

Collierville — Collierville High School

Nicholas P. Hayes

Yumin Lee

Richard T. Li

Michael J. Linder

Kaitlyn N. Linney

Sebastian T. Mobo

Akaash Padmanabha

Jefferson H. Wang

Maia N. Woodard

Jeffrey W. Yu

Cookeville — Cookeville High School

Andrew T. Gothard

Cordova — Evangelical Christian School

Hadassah Betapudi

Cordova — St. Benedict at Auburndale High School

Catherine Crowe

Alyssa M. Denegri

Isabelle M. Verret

Dickson — Dickson County High School

Jonathan S. Anderson

Dyersburg — Dyersburg High School

Logan A. Miller

Eads — Briarcrest Christian High School

Annie E. Barber

Rachel E. Collins

Lilac C. Ding

Matthew H. Stuart

Barrett S. Tillman

Franklin — Battle Ground Academy

Elizabeth R. Blackstone

Cameron M. Clark

Franklin — Centennial High School

Andrew Brackins

Murphy N. DePompei

Margaret L. Herndon

Molly K. Kreider

Christian R. Sponsel

Franklin — Franklin High School

Jack H. Brimm

Lawton Bryant

Jason W. Davidson

Timothy B. Grove

Janelle M. Ickes

John F. McElroy

Amelia G. Mitchell

Marshall C. Morrison

Stephen Jon D. Quiton

Franklin — Grace Christian Academy

Rachel A. Goodman

Franklin — Fred J. Page High School

Tanvi M. Jivtode

Paxton C. Lifsey

Gatlinburg — Pittman High School

Lindsay G. Ball

Rahul Bhojwani

Germantown — Germantown High School

Elizabeth R. Dang

Germantown — Homeschool

Thomas A. Bailey

Corbin L. Beckerman

Germantown — Houston High School

Lilly He

Mohammed I. Hyder

Adam D. Kim

Jonathan C. Wang

Vincent C. Wang

Greeneville — Greeneville High School

Nathaniel I. Ashley

Hendersonville — Hendersonville High School

Madison G. Terrell

Hendersonville — Merrol Hyde Magnet School

Seth A. Battad

Jonathan C. Caldwell

Hendersonville — Pope John Paul II High School

Alexandria J. Ficarro

William M. Fussell

Aubrey A. Little

Jackson — Madison Academic Magnet High School

Aline W. Johnstone

Jackson — University School

Tyler G. Bruno

Anjali Mahajan

Johnson City — Science Hill High School

Justin M. Canfield

Molly Hance

Zeyun Wang

Clay Y. Wheeler

Isaac G. Wright

Johnson City — University School

Sydney M. Thomas

Jonesborough — David Crockett High School

Corbin T. Cowden

Abigail Stuart

Kingsport — Dobyns-Bennett High School

Ashley E. Batts

John L. Corker

Nathaniel Silvey

Kate L. Tolleson

Rithvik Vutukuri

Kingsport — Homeschool

W. Alex Crow

Elizabeth E. Dotson

Matthew Daniel Floyd

Kingston Springs — Harpeth High School

James H. Collier

Jared P. Higgs

Stephen E. Jacobs

Knoxville — Bearden High School

Tyler F. Chan

Austin Gardner

James P. McIntyre

Knoxville — Farragut High School

Caleb Y. Bradley

Kevin Chen

Roger Chen

Daniel J. Choo

Harrison C. Crawford

Anna Delahunt

Katherine Delahunt

Alexander R. Galindo

Michelle S. He

Michael X. Lin

Rachel G. Margulies

Anni K. Ohstrom

Kevin Sun

Aidan A. Thomason

Eric Wang

Knoxville — Hardin Valley Academy

Thomas A. Banker

Ryan M. Hart

Knoxville — Homeschool

Andrew B. Jerome

Knoxville — Knoxville Catholic High School

Emily J. Boder

Caroline E. Consoli

Nathan T. Geist

Knoxville — Webb School

Rachel S. Anderson

Joseph R. Broady

Katherine G. Bullen

Evan V. Davies

Simone I. Digby

John G. Gulley

Emory E. Scism

Spencer T. Williams

Knoxville — West High School

Howard L. Beale

Katherine O. Diamond

Benjamin D. Gibbons

Blair Johnson

Christian H. Peevyhouse

Kacey Y. Tomsovic

William S. Yates

Manchester — Coffee County Central High School

Thomas R. Lemmons

Maryville — William Blount High School

Kathryn G. Brinkley

Maryville — Maryville High School

Erica A. Snell

Catherine V. Spurlock

Memphis — Bowie Reading Learning Center

Emily E. Hieatt

Memphis — Christian Brothers High School

Bryce T. Cornell

Matthew E. Hubbard

Matthew J. Lazarov

Dwight M. Moore

Memphis — Homeschool

Lily M. Gray

Memphis — Lausanne Collegiate School

Samuel A. Hori

Allison Y. Kerr

Milanca X. Wang

Memphis — Memphis University School

Graham F. Boswell

Benjamin W. Freeman

Eli B. Gruen

Omkar G. Hosad

Jackson J. Howell

Jeremy A. Jacobs

William J. Kaltenborn

Bradley J. Kerkhof

Jackson P. Moody

Richard M. Reinhard

Robert B. Wade

Mason C. Williams

Chang Yu

Memphis — St. Agnes Academy

Caroline G. Melancon

Memphis — St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Chelsey O. Chen

Savanna F. Grinspun

Nina Kumar

Eleanor V. McGhee

Sydney E. Nichols

Memphis — White Station High School

Madeline L. Danziger

Justin Du

Levi H. Evans

Rachel M. Fan

Sanjana Varma Kosuri

Grace Ma

Alleanna Raye C. Marquez

Viral A. Patel

Theodore C. Patt

Zachary W. Roder

Keegan T. Vacanti

Nilai R. Vemula

Xintong Wang

Millington — Faith Heritage Christian Academy

Emily C. Duff

Daniel Patrick O’Malley

Eric Alan Pillow

Emily J. Schneidau

Morristown — Morristown-Hamblen High School East

Mattie F. Bryant

Joshua T. Mandzak

Mount Juliet — Mount Juliet High School

Benjamin Giacobbi

Lillian G. Wallace

Murfreesboro — Blackman High School

Madison L. Fabber

Nathan D. Jenkins

Luke J. Porter

Murfreesboro — Central Magnet School

John E. Allbritten

Morgan A. Elrod-Erickson

May J. Huang

Hannah R. Middleton

Reuben E. Savage

Ethan T. Slipher

Chelsey Zhu

Murfreesboro — Oakland High School

Connor T. Coughran

Nashville — Montgomery Bell Academy

Christopher B. Falls

William M. Freeman

Tobias D. Houghton

Henry B. Jablonski

James C. King

Jinseo Lee

Coady K. Lewis

Jackson L. Long

Brian C. Lu

James R. McKnight

Michael A. Miccioli

Alexander W. Renkis

Jamison L. Russ

John N. Sullivan

Benjamin L. Wassynger

Nashville — Christ Presbyterian Academy

Philip R. Charles

Nashville — Ensworth High School

Donald K. Lawrence

Nashville — Franklin Road Academy

Claire E. Luthy

Nashville — Harpeth Hall School

Hailey Fox

Maya P. Misra

Elizabeth S. Ossolinski

Carmon J. Proctor

Valerie M. Sheehan

Avery E. Taylor

Emma Trost

Stella Vujic

Keri K. Wang

Nashville — Hillsboro High School

Sylvie M. Stephenson

Nashville — Homeschool

Erika J. Plunkett

Nashville — Hume-Fogg Academic High School

Christopher J. Damon

William Hileman

Ramey A. Hulse

Santhosh M. Mathialagan

Curran Neenan

Henry G. Paul

Grayson L. Peters

Mudi Yang

Tianhao Zhao

Lu Zheng

Nashville — Lipscomb Academy

Eli D. Bradley

Nashville — Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School

Alexander C. Davis

Kiersten E. Frye

Kevin J. Gomez

Kristi Maisha

Nolan K. Smith

Youli Yao

Nashville — McGavock High School

Hayley K. White

Nashville — Father Ryan High School

Ryan J. Conger

Emma K. Dooling

Kade Foster

Ryan C. Kelley

Caroline E. Kreh

Rachel L. Phan

Quentin D. Rummo

Efrain M. Valencia

Nashville — University School

Elijah Hong

Alexander C. Lomis

Isabelle C. Wierum

Oak Ridge — Oak Ridge High School

Joseph D. Andress

Olivia R. Milloway

Sarah E. Roth

Adithyan Sujithkumar

Ooltewah — East Hamilton School

Joseph D. Azevedo

Joshua Benedict M. Lagria

Ooltewah — Ooltewah High School

Phillip M. Dyer

Paris — Henry County High School

Cameron J. May

Portland — Portland High School

McKenzie D. Morris

Sevierville — Sevier County High School

Charles D. Blalock

Seymour — Seymour High School

Konnor Porter

Signal Mountain — Signal Mountain High School

Tamjeed Azad

Smyrna — Stewarts Creek High School

Jack C. Seage

Spring Hill — Summit High School

Harper L. de Bassim

Andi L. Mitchell

Jared R. Schmidt

Thompson’s Station — Independence High School

Maxwell J. Coil

Sean C. Smith

Ray VanHorn

Tullahoma — Tullahoma High School