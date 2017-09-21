Bartlett Police reports for Sept. 11-17, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of Sept. 11-17. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

Sept. 11

Banyan Cove (theft from a vehicle)

A man accidentally left his briefcase in the car when he dropped his Honda Civic off for routine maintenance at Wolfchase Honda (2982 N. Germantown Parkway) around 1 p.m. Sept. 8. He realized his mistake and returned around 3 p.m. to get his briefcase. It wasn’t until Sept. 11 that he realized his Microsoft laptop was missing from the briefcase.

St. Elmo Road (fraud)

A phone scammer convinced a woman to send $4,000 in Target gift cards to post a bond for her grandson, who reportedly had been arrested in California. She said the caller sounded like her grandson. Someone pretending to be Deputy Tyler James accepted the cards’ information and told her that her grandson wouldn’t be released until morning. She later spoke with her grandson, who said he was safe and was not in the custody of law enforcement at any time.

Sept. 12

Woodlawn Road (theft from building)

A student left his backpack on Bus A28 on the morning of Sept. 11. That afternoon, the backpack was still on the bus, but his school-issued laptop was missing.

Spinners Cove (burglary)

A person reported that someone pried open the home’s rear door and then broke a locked closet door to get access to a gun safe, ammo and a change bucket. The suspect only took the bucket of change.

Teaberry Lane (theft)

A woman said someone stole three rings from inside the top of her armoire in the master bedroom. She last saw the rings about two weeks ago. People who have been in her home include a dog-sitter, a couple who have cleaned the house for the past few years, friends and family members.

Sept. 13

Unspecified location (theft of prescription drugs)

A woman reported that several out-of-town family members were visiting at her house when her medication went missing on Sept. 11. She took the medicine around 7 a.m. and was gone for most of the day. At 6:30 p.m., she noticed that the medication was gone.

Kate Bond Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman returning to her vehicle in the parking lot of St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett (2986 Kate Bond Road) noticed that the driver’s door was ajar. She found that someone had gone through her vehicle. The only item missing was a U.S. government-issued Dell laptop. The theft happened between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13. She noticed a gray pickup near her vehicle when she returned.

U.S. 64 (theft)

An employee at Firebirds Restaurant (8470 U.S. 64) reported Sept. 13 that someone stole her license plate the previous day. She worked 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12, and she noticed that her license plate was missing when she got home.

Larch Trail (fraud)

A phone scammer tricked a woman into giving him the card information for $500 worth of iTunes cards. She reported on Sept. 13 that a man identifying himself as Michael from Dell called about two weeks previously to say her computer had a virus and she needed to buy anti-virus software. The suspect called her again on Sept. 13 to ask for another $500 in gift cards but failed to convince the woman this time.

Sept. 14

Unspecified address (theft)

A woman at Bartlett Heights reported that someone took her handmade yard decorations. She last saw them in place around 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and realized they were missing around 7:15 a.m. Sept. 14.

Unspecified address (theft)

A man reported that someone stole his license plate from his vehicle. He said he believes it was taken while his vehicle was parked at his home overnight on Sept. 13.

Haynes Road (theft)

A man reported that his juvenile son left his backpack on the practice field at Bartlett High School while he played football. Afterward, he realized his backpack was missing. It contained his school-issued Apple MacBook and his Apple iPhone 4.

Sleepy Woods Cove (theft)

A man said someone entered his back yard through an unlocked gate over the past two days and stole a Husqvarna mower and an Earthquake electric post hole digger.

Sept. 15

U.S. 64 (theft)

A woman who parked at Lowe’s Home Improvement (8300 U.S. 64) on Sept. 14 reported the next day that someone stole two pieces of lawn equipment from the open bed of her company’s work truck. She said it happened between 5:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

A man said someone punched the lock on his vehicle between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15 and stole a revolver handgun from the center console. He was parked at Sam’s (8480 U.S. 64).

Unspecified location (theft)

A district manager for ADT home security company reported that a former employee failed to return equipment. The person was hired as a sales associate and issued an Apple iPad Air on June 6 and fired on Aug. 22. The former employee was supposed to return the device to ADT by Sept. 6 but did not.

North Lake Oaks (theft of lawn equipment)

A man said someone had entered his backyard through an unlocked fence sometime over the past few days and had stolen multiple items. They included a Husqvarna backpack blower, TroyBilt weed trimmer, Poulan Pro 16” chainsaw and a Craftsman 16” chainsaw.

Sept. 16

Surrey Wood Drive (residential burglary)

A man reported that someone stole items from his garage while he was home on Sept. 15. He said he left the attached garage’s door open between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Items missing included a bag of three Ryobi One+ cordless tools, two One+ batteries and the battery charger.

U.S. 64 (theft)

Someone stole a mobile grill from the rear parking lot of Colton’s Restaurant (8030 U.S. 64). The complainant couldn’t specify a date when the theft happened. He said the grill was padlocked and has “Colton’s” written all over it.

Grassy Point Cove (theft from a shed)

Someone stole a push mower, weed trimmer and pole saw from a man’s shed, he reported on Sept. 16. He said it happened sometime after noon on Sept. 14.

Stage Road (vandalism)

A woman reported that her wife three something and broke her vehicle’s windshield on Sept. 15. The victim was parked on Burton Church Cove in order to retrieve clothes from the Stage Road residence.

Sept. 17

Memphis-Arlington Road (theft of a trailer)

A man reported that someone stole his tilt trailer with a motorcycle front tire rack. He said the owner of the lot last saw the trailer on Sept. 15, when it was padlocked to the victim’s boat (also stored on the lot). The victim said he didn’t know if the main gate to the property was secure at the time of the theft.

Barwick Drive (theft)

A man reported a male who had been doing yard work for him asked to borrow some tools a few weeks previously. The suspect returned on Sept. 14, saying he wanted to return the tools. The victim’s wife told him to just put them in the back shed.

On Sept. 17, the man went to his shed, noticed that it had been rummaged through and found several tools missing.

Sungate Circle (theft from building)

A man said someone stole lawn equipment from an unlocked shed in his backyard sometime during Sept. 15-17. The items included orange Echo brand weed trimmer with a broken choke and a green and gray Ryobi backpack blower that had American flag duct tape over the choke.