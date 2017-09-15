Scott commissioned as 2nd Lt. in Bartlett

Jonathan M. Scott of Bartlett has completed 12 weeks of Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned as a second lieutenant on Sept. 8. The ceremony was held at his family’s home on the 7900 block of Stephanie Cove. Family and friends attended, and officers from Chattanooga, Tenn., performed the ceremony.

Scott graduated 12th out of 300 at OCS. Previously, he was an honor graduate at Paris Island and combat training. In military slang, Marines who start as enlisted service members and then receive officer training are known as “Mustang” officers.

Scott attended Appling Middle School and is a graduate of Arlington High School and the University of Memphis. He is the son of Kevin and Becky Scott.

It is a Marine tradition for the newly commissioned officer to select a member of the military to receive his first salute, and the Marine must also give that person a silver dollar. The person he chose was his cousin, Sgt. Paul Scott, also in the Marines. Also attending the ceremony was another Marine cousin, Corp. David Scott.

The new officer’s sister, Kelly Baxley, was able to attend the ceremony remotely from Bogota, Columbia.