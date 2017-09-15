Donate used solar eclipse glasses to children in Philippines

Don’t throw away those solar eclipse glasses just yet. Grace Presbyterian Church in Bartlett is collecting those glasses that are still in good condition for donation in the Philippines. It’s a great time to pass along your glasses before they are forgotten or damaged.

The church is working closely with the school board on the small island of Biliran in the central region of the Philippines. It is a fishing and agricultural island with limited resources for their schools. Children will be able to use the donated glasses when another solar eclipse happens there on Dec. 26, 2019. It will be an 89 percent eclipse.

Church member Bob Harrold said he traveled to the island in 2011 to help repair and improve the elementary school in the village of Asug. The lead teacher there is very excited at the possibility of having these glasses to distribute to the students and families, Harrold said.

People who would like to contribute their eclipse glasses can drop them off at the Grace Presbyterian Church at 6671 Yale Road, just west of the intersection of Kirby-Whitten and Yale. They also can call (901) 674-1320 for more information.