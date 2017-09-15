Children’s memorial honors 9/11 victims, first responders

Altruria Elementary School hosts its 9/11 Ceremony each year to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terroristic attacks in the U.S. They also honor the first responders who helped the victims and the survivors. The entire school filed outside Monday morning to a crowd of parents, and all recited the Pledge of Allegiance, watched a flag ceremony, sang the national anthem, said the Pledge of Allegiance and heard a few words from Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald about the American lives lost on this day in 2001.

