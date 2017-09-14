TN voters now can register, update addresses online

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced earlier this week the official launch the state’s new online voter registration system.

The system offers a convenient way for voters to easily register or change their address if they have moved. Counties across Tennessee can now securely receive voter registration information faster than using traditional paper registrations.

“This system meets people where they already are: online. It will improve accuracy and efficiency for voters and election officials by ensuring there are fewer errors and more accurate voter rolls. I would like to thank Sen. Yager and Rep. McCormick for their leadership in making this system a reality for Tennesseans,” Secretary Hargett said.

“Registering to vote in Tennessee is now more accessible than ever,” Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said. “Regardless of health or circumstance, Tennesseans can now register to vote from their own home. As Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘Elections belong to the people.’ I encourage all Tennesseans to take advantage of online registration and guarantee that Lincoln’s statement rings true now and for years to come.”

The new system will allow U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to register to vote online. Each online submission is checked against the department’s database while securely obtaining an electronic signature already on file with the state.

“In Tennessee, many of our hardworking men and women exercise their right to vote during each election cycle, and they take this responsibility very seriously,” said Rep. Gerald McCormick (R-Chattanooga). “I urge our citizens who have not registered to vote to do so online. The process is quick and easy and can be completed from the comfort of home. Registering to vote is an important step for citizens across our state to have their voices heard during the upcoming election in 2018.

“The system will also help streamline the process of changing a voter’s address. It allows someone to update their information instantly while reducing time-consuming data entry by state or county employees who traditionally had to manually type in what voters write on paper forms.

“Voters will be able to send in their voter registration applications in a much more convenient manner to them. There will be fewer errors, because the information is keyed in by the voter, and sent directly to us making processing the applications faster, so people will receive their registration cards more quickly,” said Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips.

Tennesseans must still register online or use a paper form at least 30 days before an election to participate.

For more information on Tennessee’s new online voter registration, visit GoVoteTN.com.