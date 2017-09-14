Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Ribbon cuttings in Bartlett

Representatives of the city of Bartlett and the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) were on hand recently for the ribbon cutting at Smith’s Plumbing Services. The business, which has served customers in Bartlett for more than a decade, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Smith’s trained professionals can respond 24/7 with a call to (901) 334-1048. For more information, see the company’s website at smithsplumbingservice.com.

SABA Automotive employees welcomed the attendance of city officials and representatives of the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce to its Aug. 10 ribbon cutting. Camille Saba has been in the automotive industry for 26 years and is a master technician of Honda and Acura vehicles. The business prides itself on turning first-time customers into long-term customers. SABA Automotive is located at 7727 U.S. 70, Suite 101, in Bartlett. For more information, call (901) 382-0299. Courtesy photo.

