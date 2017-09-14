MAAR members elect 2018-19 board of directors

MEMPHIS — At the Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ annual meeting and election on Aug. 31, MAAR members elected five individuals to the 2018-2019 board of directors. They are:

2018 Director/2019 Vice President Amanda Lott of Crye-Leike Inc.

2018-2019 Director Eric Fuhrman of Crye-Leike Inc.

2018-2019 Director Keith Gilliam of Weichert-Realtors-BenchMark

2018-2019 Director Grace Uhlhorn of Keller Williams Realty

2018-2019 Associate Director Loura Edmondson of Crye-Leike Inc.

They will join the current board members, who will continue to serve in 2018:

2018 President Lauren Harkins Wiuff of Marx-Bensdorf

2018 Vice President Bill Stewart of RE/MAX

2018 Director Bryan Evans of NAI Saig Company

2018 Director Jeff Burress of Crye-Leike Inc.

2018 Director Cheryl Muhammad of Assured Real Estate Services

2018 Director Kathryn Garland of Garland Company Real Estate

2018 Associate Director Nancy Cunningham of Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury

“We have a dedicated group elected to serve on MAAR’s 2018-2019 Board of Directors,” said incoming president Lauren Harkins Wiuff. “There is a lot of experience and these men and women are passionate about serving the Memphis community, homeowners and MAAR members.”

Serving the Mid-South for more than 100 years as the Voice for Local Real Estate, the Memphis Area Association of Realtors serves and represents real estate professionals as well as provides real estate information to the general public. More than 3,400 members unite to make up one of Tennessee’s largest local Realtor organizations, with real estate expertise stretching throughout the greater Memphis area. The MAAR data system includes records of all property transactions in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties. The MLS includes listings in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee; DeSoto County in Mississippi; and Crittenden County in Arkansas.

MAAR members subscribe to the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics. For more information, visit MAAR’s Web site at maar.org.