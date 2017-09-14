Diligence requires less talk and more action

Alexander Graham Bell believed that sound could be converted into electrical impulses transmitted by wire, and today no one remembers the long list of those who thought this idea of communicating was crazy.

He had a relentless passion which kept his vision alive, and his legacy is still greatly respected all over the world. If you are content with doing just enough to get by, you will always find yourself helping someone else achieve their goals. However, when you decide to focus on your mission and put your entire heart into it, you can then begin to trust God, live by faith and fulfill your mission.

There are huge differences between leaders and followers, and it begins with knowing who God is, who you are and how serious you are within this personal relationship. When people begin to invest their heart and time into what Jesus has died for them to be, they will be planted firmly on the path to success.

What is the secret? We must become pliable and willing to surrender our will in order for the seed of God’s Word to be planted deep within our soul. This field of dreams must be watered daily with prayer and the awareness of His presence in order to know our purpose and develop our spiritual wisdom.

Have you ever felt like the world was passing you by and does not even know you exist? Do you feel rejected and discouraged because you are not sure what direction to go in or how your dreams are going to come true? Each of us are born with a custom-designed blueprint and it only makes sense that our spiritual gifts and abilities are intended to be an important part of this highly detailed plan. The question is: How many people will understand how all of this is going to come together?

We have heard that nothing takes the place of perseverance and hard work, but is it how hard we are working for someone else or how serious we are to focus on what God has really called us to do? Just because we have some success does not always prove we are following our divine destiny.

Let’s consider a few synonyms for the word diligent; “Industrious, hard-working, responsible, conscientious, meticulous, painstaking, thorough, aware, persevering, persistent, tenacious, zealous, dedicated, determined, committed, tireless, and undeterred.” Wow, does this describe you? These are words we need to tape to our bathroom mirror! It would be wonderful to incorporate these positive inspirations into our daily prayers in order that they might eventually become saturated into our conscience.

I had an elderly chaplain tell me one time that he loved his vocation so much that it never seemed like a job. If anyone will submit and ask the Lord to lead them, they will not have to worry about contentment, respect, recognition, personal fulfillment, or God’s favor. When you discover your spiritual blueprint, and become willing to do whatever it takes to see it evolve, you are on the right path to accomplish your calling.

