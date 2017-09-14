Bartlett Police reports for Sept. 14, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of Sept. 4-10. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

Sept. 5

Freeman Park (vandalism)

One or more suspects damaged a construction vehicle at Freeman Park over the Labor Day weekend. A Ferrell Paving supervisor said the water truck was parked on the north side of the new construction area around 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, and he noticed it was damaged around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 5. The responding officer saw that the truck’s front windshield was broken, both door vent windows were broken out and the MACK emblems were broken off the hood.

U.S. 64 (burglary)

A complainant at the New York Suit Exchange (7980 U.S. 64) said someone broke out a window at the rear of the store and stole about 20 pairs of men’s leather shoes.

Winberry Lane (vandalism)

Someone tried to take the “18” license plate sticker off a woman’s car while it was parked in her driveway, she reported. The sticker wasn’t fully removed and was still partially attached although damaged. The “Shelby” sticker was successfully removed and stolen.

Sept. 6

Woodlawn Road (theft from building)

Someone took a student’s Apple 7 earbuds from his backpack in the men’s locker room at Bartlett High School (5688 Woodlawn Road). The student returned to the locker room after gym class and found that someone had taken his earbuds and left behind an older pair of iPhone headphones.

North Oakmoor Circle (auto burglary)

A woman discovered several items were taken from her vehicle while it was left parked in front of her home. She said she leaves the car unlocked and didn’t immediately notice anything was missing until after she got into the vehicle and driving to work. Items taken included two pairs of sunglasses, a laptop bag and laptop, and a purse containing miscellaneous items. She said the burglary happened between 6 p.m. Sept. 4 and 6 a.m. Sept. 5.

Yale Road (theft)

A woman said her black Apple watch disappeared from her nightstand after two men delivered a mattress set from Haverty’s Furniture. She noticed it was missing after the men (an older male and a younger male) left.

U.S. 64 (theft)

A man reported that someone stole items from a wallet he left behind while renting a room at the Suburban Lodge (7380 U.S. 64). He said the hotel held the watch for him from Aug. 3 and Sept. 6. Hotel staff said the wallet was kept in a drawer in the front office, but it disappeared and then reappeared within the past 30 days.

Laurel Valley (auto burglary)

A woman who left her car unlocked reported that someone stole a gym bag and wallet from the vehicle. The vehicle was parked in front of her home, and the burglary happened between 11 p.m. Sept. 5 and 11:20 a.m. Sept. 6.

Cherry Hill (residential burglary)

A woman returned home around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and found her kitchen drawers and hall closet door open. Responding officers cleared the residence and saw that the interior door frame for the front door had been pried from the wall. The security chain connecting the door frame to the door was also removed. Several items were missing from the home.

Sept. 7

Unspecified location (auto burglary)

A man reported that his vehicle was ransacked overnight between Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, and the only item missing was his handgun. He said he may have accidentally hit the unlock button on his key fob and left the vehicle unlocked.

He also reported an Aug. 18 incident in which he noticed footprints in the dew of his lawn. The prints went from his neighbor’s yard to the door of his vehicle and then on to his other neighbor’s yard. However, he said his truck was locked on that date and nothing was taken.

Blenheim Avenue (vandalism to a vehicle)

A man said his home security cameras captured a low-quality image of a male deliberately puncturing all four tires on his vehicle around 12:33 a.m. Sept. 7.

Unspecified location (fraud)

A woman reported answering an online job ad by Stryker Corp., a medical supply company, on the Upwork site. Someone who said he was Damon Shackleford contacted her via Google Hangouts and offered her a job as an online administrative assistant and data entry employee.

She received a $3,860.96 check in the mail on Sept. 6 from International Cyber Solutions, 125 Park Ave., New York, with instructions to order an Apple laptop computer, laser printer, paper shredder and headset from the vendor of her choosing and have it delivered to her home.

She opened a checking account at First Tennessee Bank and was told the check was rejected for insufficient funds. The bank advised her to contact the police to report a fraud. She contacted Integrated Cyber Solutions, where a representative immediately told her this was a fraud and she wasn’t the first person to call about this experience. Neither the woman nor the bank lost any funds.

The woman said she never spoke to her job contact or emailed him, and all conversations were handled through Google Hangouts (an online communications service that lets members take part in text, voice or video chats).

Sept. 8

U.S. 64 (theft from vehicle)

A woman reported that someone stole four 22-inch all-terrain tires and four 22-inch silver wheels with black inserts from her white Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was parked for sale toward the back of the lot at Serra Chevrolet Bartlett (7850 U.S. 64) and was left sitting on cinder blocks. The theft happened between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.

Rabbit Chase (vandalism)

A man representing a homeowner reported that someone had damaged the homeowner’s property. The home’s front and rear doors were kicked in and damaged beyond repair, and the garage door was damaged when someone tried to pry it open.

Sept. 10

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

An employee of Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64) said he was on break when he saw a gray Dodge Avenger with unknown tag enter the lot and drive around. He saw it park, and a male emerged, entering another nearby vehicle. The employee approached, and the suspects left the lot, headed west on U.S. 64.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman said she parked at Longhorn Steakhouse (8324 U.S. 64) around 3:20 p.m. and returned half an hour later, only to find the driver’s side front lock of her vehicle damaged. Someone had stolen a change tray with about $5 in change from the center console.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

Another customer at Longhorn Steakhouse during the same time period (see previous report) returned to find his vehicle damaged too. The driver’s side door handle and lock were broken, and the door surrounding the handle was damaged. He didn’t notice that anything was missing from his vehicle.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A guest at Stage Road Cinema (7930 Stage Road) said he parked nearby around 7 p.m. and returned around 9:30 p.m., when he found that someone had entered his vehicle. He first noticed that several pieces of paper in his center console had been moved and the driver’s side back door was unlocked. The only item stolen was a yellow-and-black Dewalt tool bag containing several hand tools. There was no damage to the vehicle.