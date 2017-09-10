Bartlett Police reports for Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of Aug. 28-Sept. 3. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported. (This report did not arrive in time for our Sept. 7 print edition.)

Aug. 29

Darolyn Street (auto burglary)

A man reported that someone stole his black handgun from the center console of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. He wasn’t sure when the theft happened.

Bartlett Boulevard (theft)

A man working at Tobacco and Vape (2805 Bartlett Blvd.) said he was helping a customer and briefly left his Apple iPhone 7 Plus on the counter nearby to ring up another customer. He saw the customer, an unknown male, pick up the phone and leave.

Aug. 30

Kirby Whitten Parkway (motor vehicle theft)

Someone stole a man’s vehicle from the Kroger parking lot at 2942 Kirby Whitten Parkway. The victim said he parked around noon and his vehicle was gone when he returned about 45 minutes later.

Robinson Cove (residential burglary)

A woman said someone broke into her home and stole a 40-inch Sanyo TV and three bags of clothes between noon Aug. 29 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 while she was away. The responding officer saw that a back window screen was cut and the window was unlocked and partially open. The victim said she keeps all windows and doors locked, and the screen was intact and the window shut when she left the house.

Between Frances Wood Drive and Sandywood Lane (theft)

A woman reported Aug. 30 that someone stole her daughter’s cell phone on May 26. She said her daughter took an Uber ride from Francis Wood Drive to Sandywood Lane and realized too late that she left her phone in the vehicle. She texted the driver later that day, asking for her phone to be returned. The driver reportedly said she had the phone and would return it to the rider’s mailbox. However, it was not returned, and the driver eventually stopped responding to more contact attempts.

Information from Uber allowed the responding officer to locate the suspect via her vehicle’s license plate. At the time of the report, officers were still trying to contact the suspect but had not yet been able to do so.

U.S. 64 (theft)

A woman reported that someone stole two bottles of prescription medication and a pair of binoculars from her apartment. She couldn’t list the types of medication or narrow down when the theft could have happened. She also said there are no signs of forced entry to her room, and she is the only person with access to the room.

Kate Bond Road (auto burglary)

A man reported that someone burglarized his car while it was parked at Saint Francis Hospital (2986 Kate Bond Road). He parked in the first lot on the east side from the U.S. 64 entrance around 2 p.m., and he said someone had popped the lock on the driver’s side door by the time he returned at 7 p.m. His stereo speaker box containing two 15-inch speakers and an amplifier were missing.

Aug. 31

Pembroke Ellis (fraud)

A Bartlett man was one more victim of phone fraud on Aug. 31. He reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS Fraud Department. The caller said he had a warrant for the man but that a payment of $3,429 would take care of that. The man bought a $2,000 gift card at Best Buy (7771 Winchester Road) and gave the card number to the caller. The card’s balance disappeared quickly.

Brother Boulevard (theft)

A woman who works at Youth Villages (3320 Brother Blvd.) said she left her iPhone on her desk to teach a class on Aug. 28, and it was gone when she returned.

North Germantown Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle around 5:05 p.m. but didn’t take anything. Then about 10 minutes later, the same suspect broke the vehicle’s front passenger window and entered but still didn’t steal anything, he said.

Sept. 1

Stage Road (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone broke into a man’s truck while it was parked in the rear lot on the south side of the Grand Pacific Buffet (6105 Stage Road). When he returned around 3:30 p.m., the driver’s door and left rear passenger door were wide open. The interior was ransacked, and a laptop and two handguns were missing.

The responding officers saw that the driver’s door keyhole was punched, and the suspects might have used a screwdriver to get inside. The guns and laptop were stored in a safe in the backseat’s floorboard, and the safe had been pried open.

Stage Center Drive (theft from motor vehicle)

A businessman reported that someone broke into his employee’s truck while it was parked at McK Behavior Services LLC (2843 Stage Center Drive). He noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bartlett Boulevard (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle while he and his wife were at Isabella’s Pizza (2801 Bartlett Blvd.). They arrived around 5:20 p.m., and the vehicle was still in good condition 10 minutes later when his wife returned to the vehicle to get her credit card. They were about to leave around 5:50 p.m. when the man noticed that his driver’s door handle had been pried open. The only missing property was a black Pioneer touchscreen radio that had been pried out of the dashboard.

Sept. 3

Stage Road (unspecified charges)

An officer patrolling the parking lot of Andy B’s (6276 Stage Road) when he noticed a 2017 Toyota Camry with the rear window broken out. The man in the driver’s seat said his friend rented the car for him to go back and forth to work. A check on the vehicle showed an Aug. 24 Memphis Police report saying that it was stolen. The driver was arrested and taken to the Bartlett Jail on charges.

Stage Park Place (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman returned to her car and found the passenger side door open and the contents of her center console were strewn about. She said about $5 in loose change was missing, and she believes she left the door unlocked. The responding officer didn’t see any signs of forced entry. The incident happened between 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 8 a.m. Sept. 3.

U.S. 64 (auto burglaries)

A man who parked on the west side of Longhorn Steakhouse (8324 U.S. 64) said someone broke into his vehicle between 6:05 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. The driver’s side front door lock was punched out. Items missing included his Costa sunglasses and a handgun.

A second victim said his front driver’s side door lock was also punched out, and someone stole his passenger’s purse from beneath the back seat. The purse contained her handgun and a wallet with $100 cash and a debit card. The responding officers recovered the handgun’s holster.

Stage Road (theft from coin machine/device): The manager at Cici’s Pizza (6600 Stage Road) said he saw three male teens manipulating the coin-operated basketball machine around 7:30 p.m. so they could play free games.

When he confronted them, they began screaming at employees, complaining about the pizza and throwing pizza at the employees. No one was hit, but the suspects’ conduct disrupted the business. The three left the area in a white or light-colored PT Cruiser.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

A customer at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (8470 U.S. 64) said someone broke into his vehicle while he was inside dining. Officers responded just before 8 p.m. The vehicle was parked on the restaurant’s west side, and someone had punched out the lock of the driver’s side front door. The only thing stolen was the victim’s Apple iPhone 6s.