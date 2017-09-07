Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Shelby County to register voters at September events

shelby-countySeptember is National Voter Registration Month, and the Shelby County Election Commission will have voter registration tables at various events and locations throughout the county. The remaining dates include:

  • Through Sept. 10: Delta Fair at the Agricenter International, Memphis; times vary.
  • Sept. 8-9: Goat Days Festival, 4351 Babe Howard Blvd, Millington; hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
  • Sept. 9-10: Germantown Festival, 7745 Poplar Pike, Germantown; hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
  • Sept. 22-24: Block Party for Peace, Ed Rice Community Center and Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sept. 30, Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ, 5078 Millbranch Road, Memphis; hours: noon-2:30 p.m.

Check shelbyvote.com for more information and updated listings.

