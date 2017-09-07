Shelby County to register voters at September events

September is National Voter Registration Month, and the Shelby County Election Commission will have voter registration tables at various events and locations throughout the county. The remaining dates include:

Through Sept. 10: Delta Fair at the Agricenter International, Memphis; times vary.

Sept. 8-9: Goat Days Festival, 4351 Babe Howard Blvd, Millington; hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sept. 9-10: Germantown Festival, 7745 Poplar Pike, Germantown; hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Sept. 22-24: Block Party for Peace, Ed Rice Community Center and Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 30, Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ, 5078 Millbranch Road, Memphis; hours: noon-2:30 p.m.

Check shelbyvote.com for more information and updated listings.