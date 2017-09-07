Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Bartlett hospital responds to ED ruling in Arlington

bex-2017-09-07-hospital-ED-sign-wTennessee Health Services and Development Agency (HSDA) ruled on Aug. 23 to deny a Certificate of Need request from Baptist Memorial Hospital for a freestanding emergency department in Arlington. In response, Chris Locke, CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, released the following statement:

“We are pleased with the Agency’s decision and agree that Baptist’s application does not demonstrate the orderly development of care the Arlington community needs.

“Saint Francis knows these communities well, and we are proud of our history as the provider of choice for Arlington, Millington, Oakland and surrounding communities. …

“We have a clear vision for working together with the community to expand access to high-quality care and enhance healthcare services available locally. We look forward to articulating that vision to the Agency in the coming months, as we appeal our application for a free-standing emergency department in Arlington.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com