Bartlett hospital responds to ED ruling in Arlington

Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency (HSDA) ruled on Aug. 23 to deny a Certificate of Need request from Baptist Memorial Hospital for a freestanding emergency department in Arlington. In response, Chris Locke, CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, released the following statement:

“We are pleased with the Agency’s decision and agree that Baptist’s application does not demonstrate the orderly development of care the Arlington community needs.

“Saint Francis knows these communities well, and we are proud of our history as the provider of choice for Arlington, Millington, Oakland and surrounding communities. …

“We have a clear vision for working together with the community to expand access to high-quality care and enhance healthcare services available locally. We look forward to articulating that vision to the Agency in the coming months, as we appeal our application for a free-standing emergency department in Arlington.”