Luncheon, expo bring accomplished professionals together

The Women’s Connection Luncheon & Expo, hosted by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 18, brought a crowd to The Racquet Club of Memphis with a panel discussion, shopping, entertainment, networking and inspiration.

The phrase of the day for the event was, “Be empowered, renewed & pampered.”

Memphis jazz singer Joyce Cobb, who has achieved national acclaim, performed for the crowd.

The panel discussion was about sharing insights on life, success and balance. Amy Speropoulos, host for Local Memphis Live on Local 24, was the event’s host and master of ceremonies. Panel members included Jodie Gilmore, president & CEO, Onyx Medical; Cynthia Ham, president & CEO, Bridges USA; and Kristine Roberts, shareholder, Baker Donelson.

The event was presented by First South Financial with help from platinum sponsors Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett and Baptist Women’s Health Center.