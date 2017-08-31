Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

LSS approves architect, consultant for LMPS athletic fields project

Lakeland Prep’s athletic fields project includes the future baseball field, future softball field, future soccer field, future football field, future practice field, the northernmost future parking, a concessions/restroom building (not pictured) and an access road (not pictured). Courtesy image.

In a brief special-called meeting on Thursday, the Lakeland school board approved two items to advance their athletic fields project.

The board first approved an agreement with Renaissance Group Inc. to provide architectural services for the athletic fields project at Lakeland Middle Preparatory School.

The project makes use of surplus funds from the LMPS building’s construction and will also require additional funds requested from the city. It will include a building for concessions, storage, restrooms and a press box; an access drive; a lighted soccer field; a lighted baseball diamond; a lighted softball diamond; dugouts; a lighted football field; an unlit football-size practice field; and as parking for approximately 200 vehicles.

Speaking of Renaissance Group, Supt. Dr. Ted Horrell said, “They were tremendous partners with the LMPS main building project, and we would welcome the opportunity to work with them again.”

The fixed fee payable to Renaissance Group is $225,000. There is a reimbursable allowance of up to $5,000. The contract includes additional fees for changes in the scope of the project and additional services that may arise.

The second agenda item approved was an agreement with Southern Educational Strategies LLC to provide consulting services for the athletic fields project. The agreed-upon fee is $3,700 per month with the first payment in September. The payments will end during the month that the Lakeland School System receives a final certificate of occupancy for the fields.

“We had such a great experience with Southern Educational Strategies and Dr. Mitchell on the LMPS project,” Horrell said. “… I wholeheartedly absolutely recommend them.”

The athletic fields project has a target date of June 2018 for substantial completion.

