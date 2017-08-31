BCS selects architect, construction manager for high school project

The Bartlett school board approved an architectural firm and construction management for the high school renovations, and it also bought new air conditioning units for one school at the Aug. 24 board meeting.

School board members unanimously approved the agreement between the school district and Fleming Architects in Memphis for the next two years of work on the Bartlett High School renovations. It covers all the architectural, programming, design, development, bidding and negotiations, geotechnical, engineering and civil engineering work. Fleming Architects’ fee is 4.5 percent. The board also amended the Education Capital Fund Budget to reflect the cost of this agreement.

The board further approved as construction manager for the BHS renovations a partnership between Flintco of Tulsa, Okla., and Linkous Construction of Memphis. Superintendent David Stephens anticipates they will break ground in June 2018.

The board also awarded a bid from M & A Supply of $230,854.08 for new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units at Altruria Elementary, where a roofing project has just been completed. The board will select a company to install these at the September board meeting. The HVAC units’ purchase was also included in the Education Capital Fund Budget amendment approved.

At the start of the meeting, the board also held a brief ceremony honoring outgoing school board chair Jeff Norris, the first to serve in that position for the district. Shirley Jackson is the new board chair. Vice Chair Bryan Woodruff said, “We just wanted to take a minute and recognize your special contribution and your particular unique place in Bartlett history and say thank you for all your work and dedication as our first board chairman.”

They presented him with an engraved crystal gavel and fountain pen.

Norris praised the school board as one of the finest in Tennessee and said, “One of the things you’ll find is five folks up here with your students’ best interest at heart. We’re all pointed in a common direction, and nobody brings a personal agenda to the table. That’s what has made us so successful as a board. It’s not me as a leader.”

In other business, the board: