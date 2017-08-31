Bartlett Police reports for Aug. 21-27, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of Aug. 21-27. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

Aug. 21

Unspecified location (theft)

A woman said someone stole a Louis Vuitton duffel bag from the closet in her master bathroom sometime within the past three weeks. It contained watches, jewelry and other items. She said several family members had been in and out of her home recently because of a death in the family.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

An employee at Sunrise GMC (8500 U.S. 64) said he and other employees saw a black vehicle with tinted windows parked in front of his vehicle around 3:15 p.m. They also saw the suspects’ passenger door open and saw two unknown males inside. Employees tried to chase the suspects, but they fled the scene.

7th Road (theft from yard)

A woman said someone stole her mailbox and the supporting post. She last saw it around 3 p.m. Aug. 20 and noticed it was gone around 10 a.m. Aug. 21.

Ackerman Cove (theft from motor vehicle)

A man said someone stole his gold and silver engagement ring from his vehicle about a week ago.

Kirby Whitten Road (theft)

A woman said someone stole her daughter’s cell phone out of her shopping basket at Kroger (2942 Kirby Whitten Road).

Aug. 22

Unspecified location (theft)

A woman reported that several items were missing after she invited clients into her home to perform hair services.

U.S. 70 (auto burglary)

A woman said someone stole her daughter’s backpack from her car around 4 p.m. Aug. 22 while it was parked at Walgreens (8097 U.S. 70). The juvenile said she might have forgotten to lock the car doors.

Stage Road (theft)

A woman shopping at Dollar General (6600 Stage Road) said she put her cell phone in the child seat of a shopping cart and forgot it. When she returned about five minutes later, the phone was gone.

Quailfield Lane (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone stole a man’s handgun from his truck while he was at work. The truck was parked on the street in front of his house. When he returned home, he noticed the lock on the truck’s front driver’s side door had been punched out.

Aug. 23

Unspecified location (auto burglary)

A man said someone broke into his vehicle sometime between 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 22. He found that 25 gifts were taken from his center console along with several other personal items.

Brunswick Road (theft)

A man working as a renovation superintendent for a home on Brunswick Road said someone stole tankless water heaters from the site over the past month.

Aug. 24

Germantown Road (theft from motor vehicle)

An employee at the Infiniti dealership (3060 N. Germantown Road) said someone had taken a license plate sticker from a loaner vehicle. The employee inspected the vehicle with a customer around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 before loaning it, and the customer pointed out that the sticker was missing.

Avi Drive (residential burglary)

A man said his children left his garage door open, leaving it wide open for thieves. Sometime between 3:40 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., someone entered the garage and took a backpack blower, a trimmer with a chrome edger attachment and a second trimmer with a black edger.

Aug. 25

Patches Drive (attempted theft)

A man said he was in his back yard when he heard a loud noise and crash from his neighbor’s driveway. When he stepped out front, he saw a vehicle enter the driveway and try to steal a trailer. The suspect was driving an older model white Chevy TrailBlazer. When the complainant tried to approach, the vehicle sped out of the driveway, crashing the trailer into the mailbox, causing it to disconnect from the TrailBlazer.

Stage Road (theft from motor vehicle in progress)

A witness saw a male suspect in the parking lot of Kroger (5995 Stage Road), asking people for gas for his vehicle. After a while he saw the suspect drive off the parking lot and then circle back. Then he said the male and three females went into Kroger and exited a short time later. The three females got into a silver vehicle while the male stayed outside, appearing to be looking around the parking lot.

Then the male suspect walked behind some vehicles and returned with a blue golf bag that he put in the silver vehicle’s back seat. The silver vehicle left the parking lot, eastbound on Stage Road. The witness followed while informing the BPD dispatcher which way the silver vehicle was traveling.

The dispatcher placed a BOLO (a “be on the lookout” announcement to patrol officers) about the suspects’ vehicle. An officer spotted and stopped the vehicle while it was eastbound on Stage Road at Kirby Whitten. The golf bag’s owner was located, and the defendant was arrested.

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported that someone shattered his vehicle’s front and rear passenger windows and stole several items while he was parked at 8470 U.S. 64 (Firebirds Wood Fired Grill).

Bartlett View Lane (theft from building)

A woman said that someone stole her handgun from her master bedroom closet sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 25. The thief left the empty box behind. There were no signs of forced entry in the home or in the bedroom.

Aug. 26

Yale Road (theft)

An employee of a construction company working on a site on the 5500 block of Yale Road (at the southern border of Nesbit Park) said someone stole a cooler, a metal gas can and a grinder.

Memphis Arlington Road (burglary)

Officers investigated an apparent burglary at Fantastic Sam’s around 8:48 a.m. Aug. 26. They cleared the building and noted that the lock on the rear door had been disassembled and placed inside the door, atop a full black trash bag and next to a small black screwdriver. There was no obvious damage to the door or lock.

Paperwork was scattered about the office, and all of the file cabinet drawers were opened. Some powder was thrown about the building.

There was no money in the register, but the complainant said that two blue SunTrust bank deposit bags, each containing $200, were missing.

Russell Hurst Drive East (vandalism)

A woman reported that someone shattered the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway. She said it happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 26.

Aug. 27

Magnolia Woods Drive (auto burglary)

A woman reported that someone entered her unlocked van overnight and disturbed her church bag (containing her Bible and miscellaneous church papers) that she left between the seats. There were no signs of forced entry, and she said nothing appeared to be stolen.

Elmore Park (attempted aggravated burglary)

One report said someone tried to enter a victim’s residence between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 27. The suspect removed a screen from a rear window of the home but didn’t make entry. The suspect also ripped a window screen in the front of the home and removed one from the window by the front door in similar attempts.

U.S. 64 (attempted auto burglary)

A victim said someone tried to enter his vehicle through the driver’s-side door while it was parked at 8400 U.S. 64 (Bartlett Walmart Supercenter) around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The vehicle was parked at the south end of the parking lot in front of the grocery entrance of Walmart.

The suspect tried to punch the driver’s side door lock, causing damage to the door lock and handle and denting the door itself. All of the victim’s tools were still in the vehicle, and it did not appear that the suspect was able to gain entry.