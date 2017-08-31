Bartlett OKs $52M bond issuance for capital projects, BHS renovations

The Bartlett city board unanimously approved issuing up to $52 million in general obligation public improvement bonds at the Aug. 22 meeting.

Dick Phebus, Bartlett finance director, said the funds will cover the city’s own capital improvement program for the current fiscal year as well as Bartlett High School renovations.

The board also approved another resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation refunding and improvement bonds of up to $55 million. Phebus said it will include bonds to be used to refund some outstanding 2007 and 2009 bonds that are on the city’s books. This will create a current value savings of about 13-14 percent, he said.

