Bartlett OKs $52M bond issuance for capital projects, BHS renovations
The Bartlett city board unanimously approved issuing up to $52 million in general obligation public improvement bonds at the Aug. 22 meeting.
Dick Phebus, Bartlett finance director, said the funds will cover the city’s own capital improvement program for the current fiscal year as well as Bartlett High School renovations.
The board also approved another resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation refunding and improvement bonds of up to $55 million. Phebus said it will include bonds to be used to refund some outstanding 2007 and 2009 bonds that are on the city’s books. This will create a current value savings of about 13-14 percent, he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a special-use permit for an assisted living facility to be located north of U.S. 64 on the northeast corner of New Brunswick and Brunswick roads. The property is zoned Commercial Highway (CH) Business, which requires a special-use permit for this type of facility. The applicant plans to develop seven acres of this 26-acre vacant lot.
- Accepted a bid for Phase 2A of the Shadowlawn Road Sewer Project. The board accepted the lowest bid from D & E Construction in the amount of $231,540 plus a contingency amount of $25,000 for a total cost of $256,540.
- Approved payment of property reappraisal service fees. Shelby County Government has provided property reappraisal services for its FY2014-2017 reappraisal cycle. Total prorated reappraisal fees are $201,935. Funds are available in Account 110.41100.259.
- Accepted a bid for one ambulance for the fire department. The board accepted the lowest bid from Demers at a cost of $187,405.
- Accepted a bid for four zero-turn mowers. The board accepted the lowest qualified bid from Bartlett Small Engines at a total cost of $51,250. Three of these mowers are for Parks and Recreation maintenance and one is for school maintenance. Approved a proposal for janitorial services for the Bartlett Library. The board accepted the lowest and best proposal from Elite Service Group at a total cost of $29,380.
- Approved the donation of two surplus Bartlett Police Department vehicles to the Town of Galloway.
- Approved the permit for the Annual Bartlett Kids Triathlon. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 7:30 a.m. in and around the Bartlett Recreation Center. The Center will be closed until 11 a.m. the day of the event.
- Approved a special seasonal event permit for Big Jim’s pumpkins & Christmas tree sales. The event will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20-Dec. 20 at 6777 Stage Road.
- Accepted the Planning Commission report for August 2017.