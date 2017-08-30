Prepare for Hurricane Harvey remnants

Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast late last Friday as the first Category 4 major hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years.

“The Mid-South will likely be affected by this powerful storm,” said Dale Lane, Director Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts a significant heavy rainfall event is possible later this week as the remnants of Harvey passes. It is never too early to prepare! Stay weather-aware in the coming days and review these flood safety tips with your family.”

Know the forecast: Have a NOAA all-hazards battery-powered radio and upload weather apps to mobile devices.

Know the terms:

Flood Watch: Be aware! Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.

Flood Warning: Take action! Flooding is occurring or will occur soon. Seek higher ground!

Home preparedness: Create a digital home inventory. Disconnect electrical appliances. If needed, turn off water and gas ahead of time.

Have a plan: Practice how to shelter-in-place or evacuate at a moment’s notice. Know where higher ground is located in your neighborhood and in areas you frequent. Know two alternative routes to and from home, work and school.

Family communications plan: Program “in case of emergency” (ICE) phone numbers in cell phones. Have emergency phone number wallet cards for all family members. Designate an out-of-town relative everyone will call if they get separated.

Disaster kit: Have a portable kit with enough supplies to sustain you and your pets for seven days to include important documents, medication, food, water, flashlight, and tools.

Flood safety: Do not drive through flood waters. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! As little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and 12 inches of moving water can float a vehicle. If flood waters surround your vehicle and the water is not moving, abandon the vehicle and seek higher ground. Do not leave the vehicle and enter moving water. Flood waters can be toxic – be sure to wash off any flood water immediately.

National Flood Insurance Program: Visit floodsmart.gov to find out your flood risks and information on purchasing flood insurance.

Resources: fema.gov and nhc.noaa.gov.