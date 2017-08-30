Updates on Hurricane Harvey relief & recovery

Editor’s note: We have received many updates on local, regional and national relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Please bookmark this page and we will continue updating it with the latest information.

Give to the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund

NASHVILLE — Texas may be called the Lone Star state, but this time they cannot do it alone. As the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, the National Weather Service issued a dire warning: “This event is unprecedented,” and “Beyond anything experienced”…

Such has indeed been the case, as rainfall has been measured by feet, not inches, and the flooding disaster has left death and destruction across East Texas and beyond.

The Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund has been established by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help in what will be an extensive, ongoing relief effort.

Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits providing assistance both immediate and long term, and 100 percent of donations made will go directly toward recovery efforts.

We, in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, understand so well the trauma of flood. In 2010, we had 13.57 inches of rainfall over 36 hours. Texas is looking at what could be several more days of torrential rain and upwards of 50 inches of rain before the storm ends. Those of us who have lived in Middle Tennessee for a while still remember so vividly our own recovery from our 2010 Flood. We remember how much the kindness of strangers from across the world meant to us. We recognize oh-so-well the challenges disasters bring. The layers of need for every disaster unfold differently, but unfold they do. Now is the time to give.

To donate to the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund, go to cfmt.org.

[Story received 8/29/2017 at 12:15 p.m.]

Donations help Humane Society care for affected animals

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Animal Rescue Team is on the ground in Texas, helping animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The team deployed to Texas before Harvey hit to make room in local shelters and move animals out of harm’s way. Now, they are working with local officials on animal rescue and transport.

This work is only possible because of generous contributions. Click here to donate.

[Source: humanesociety.org, 8/30/17 at 1:20 p.m. ET]

Red Cross accepting donations via phone, text and mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Red Cross is working hard to get help to where it is needed as Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic devastation is being called the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history. As of Tuesday night, Aug. 29, at least 32,000 evacuees were taking shelter in 230 Red Cross and partner shelters.

The Memphis office organized two training sessions earlier this week to send teams to help in south Texas for two weeks. But those who can’t donate their time, are invited to donate money by going to the Red Cross website or by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 (donates $10 per text).

You can also donate through iTunes. Apple says it’s sending everything it collects to the Red Cross.

[Source: American Red Cross, 8/30/2017.]

Salvation Army stays on front lines of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

As Hurricane Harvey causes widespread damage across Texas, The Salvation Army is ready to provide physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers. Salvation Army disaster teams from across the country are mobilizing and, even after disaster response efforts are over, The Salvation Army will remain in communities impacted by this terrible storm, supporting long-term disaster recovery efforts and providing ongoing assistance to those in need.

Donate online. Also get updates on relief efforts at disaster.salvationarmyusa.org and follow the SA on Facebook or on Twitter.

[Source: salvationarmyusa.org, 8/30/17]

Apple allows relief donations via dedicated website

Apple is calling on consumers to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. A dedicated website allows users to quickly contribute $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or $200 toward ongoing relief efforts. Donors are assured that 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the American Red Cross.

[Source: appleinsider.com, 8/27/17, 6:25 a.m. ET]