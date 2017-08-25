Girl Scouts to recycle eclipse glasses for Astronomers without Borders

Girl Scouts Heart of the South is working with Astronomers Without Borders to help those without resources be prepared for the next eclipse in 2019 in South America and Asia.

If you have glasses that you used Monday to view the Great American Eclipse of 2017 please help us by recycling them. You can bring the glasses by Girl Scouts Heart of the South offices at:

717 South White Station Road, Memphis, Tenn.

1007 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson, Tenn.

1140 West Main Street, Tupelo, Miss.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South will be providing all recycled glasses to Astronomers Without Borders soon. Astronomers Without Borders brings the world together to share a passion of astronomy and the wonders of the universe. Observing projects bring people together to share their activities with each other. Supporting projects in developed countries to share with others, making it possible for everyone to enjoy the wonders of the night sky.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. By helping recycle eclipse glasses, you can help Girl Scouts make the world better by helping others realize that we are one people with one sky.

Girl Scout Heart of the South office hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Astronomers Without Borders visit their website at: astronomerswithoutborders.org. Girl Scouts Heart of the South encompasses 59 counties in east Arkansas, north Mississippi, and west Tennessee. The headquarters are located in Memphis, TN and regional service centers are located in Jackson, Tenn., and Tupelo and Corinth, both in Mississippi. To find out more, visit them online at girlscoutshs.org.