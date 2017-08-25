Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Campbell, Wright sign to play D1 baseball

Aaron Campbell
Jarod Wright

Former Arlington High School and Northwest Mississippi teammates Aaron Campbell and Jarod Wright will both be continuing their baseball careers at NCAA Div. 1 schools.

Northwest Mississippi, this years MACJC Runner-up in baseball, announced that Campbell has signed with Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay, while Wright will continue his collegiate baseball career at the University of Southern Mississippi, a member of Conference USA.

Campbell, a two-year starter for the Rangers, and two-time All-Conference selection, hit .322 for his career with 114 hits and 11 home runs.

He ended his Ranger career tied for first All-time in games started (99), second in doubles (28), at bats (354) and games played (100), and ninth in hits. He led the team in RBI’s both years (84) which also put him 10th All-time at Northwest.

As a sophomore he led the team in doubles (16) and multi-RBI games (13), and he was also named to the 2016-17 MACJC All-Academic Team

Wright, who was also a two-time All-MACJC selection, finished 9-3 with a 3.51 ERA, three complete games and 64 strikeouts over 81.2 innings as a sophomore.

His 162 career innings pitched and 705 batters faced ranks first all-time at Northwest, while his 14 career wins and 129 strikeouts rank third all-time. He added six complete games over his two-year Ranger career.

He was also named to the 2017 Capitol One Academic All-District 1 Baseball First Team and NJCAA All-Academic Team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com