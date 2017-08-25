Campbell, Wright sign to play D1 baseball

Aaron Campbell Jarod Wright

Former Arlington High School and Northwest Mississippi teammates Aaron Campbell and Jarod Wright will both be continuing their baseball careers at NCAA Div. 1 schools.

Northwest Mississippi, this years MACJC Runner-up in baseball, announced that Campbell has signed with Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay, while Wright will continue his collegiate baseball career at the University of Southern Mississippi, a member of Conference USA.

Campbell, a two-year starter for the Rangers, and two-time All-Conference selection, hit .322 for his career with 114 hits and 11 home runs.

He ended his Ranger career tied for first All-time in games started (99), second in doubles (28), at bats (354) and games played (100), and ninth in hits. He led the team in RBI’s both years (84) which also put him 10th All-time at Northwest.

As a sophomore he led the team in doubles (16) and multi-RBI games (13), and he was also named to the 2016-17 MACJC All-Academic Team

Wright, who was also a two-time All-MACJC selection, finished 9-3 with a 3.51 ERA, three complete games and 64 strikeouts over 81.2 innings as a sophomore.

His 162 career innings pitched and 705 batters faced ranks first all-time at Northwest, while his 14 career wins and 129 strikeouts rank third all-time. He added six complete games over his two-year Ranger career.

He was also named to the 2017 Capitol One Academic All-District 1 Baseball First Team and NJCAA All-Academic Team.