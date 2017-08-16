BPACC announces Aug. 28 auditions for November musical

Want to do some live acting on stage? You’ll be happy about the latest news from the Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center: The BPACC Little Theatre program launches this November.

Auditions for the entertaining and touching musical comedy “Smoke on the Mountain” will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Center. Performance dates will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

In the musical, Mervin Oglethorpe wants to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world by hosting his first-ever Saturday night gospel sing performed by the Sanders Family Singers. With two dozen rousing folk, country and bluegrass gospel songs, one thing after another goes comically awry. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family Singers have endeared themselves to all.

“Smoke on the Mountain” will feature talented residents of Bartlett and the greater Memphis area. The Center is searching for actors-singers, female and male, ages 18 and up. Opportunities are also available for musicians experienced with the guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, piano, harmonica and mandolin.

For individuals who prefer to be behind the scenes, the Center is seeking an experienced stage manager, as well as technicians.

For more information, visit bpacc.org. For tickets, visit the box office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays at 3663 Appling Road, Bartlett, or call (901) 385.5588.