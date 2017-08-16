Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett schools complete $2.9M in summer projects

BCS-small-logoBartlett City Schools completed 13 facilities’ projects at seven of the district’s schools this summer. The work totaled approximately $2.9 million and is part of the district’s work to catch up on maintenance that was sometimes deferred while the buildings were under Shelby County School’s control.

BCS Communications, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Jason Sykes, provided updates on each of the summer’s projects:

  • Oak Elementary School: The bus lane was completely resurfaced, and the cafeteria’s rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit was replaced.
  • Altruria Elementary School: The school had a total roof replacement and interior painting completed down the hallways, with striping. The gym’s interior was also repainted.
  • Bartlett Elementary School: The heavily traveled back parking lot was resurfaced and re-striped.
  • Bon Lin Elementary School: The parking lot had repairs completed to its asphalt.
  • Ellendale Elementary School: The school had a total roof replacement and extensive interior painting, from the front lobby down the main hallway, including striping down the walls. The flooring was dressed up with occasional blue and yellow tiles. Repainting also included the cafeteria and stage area, as well as the gym. Restroom renovations included new sinks and fresh paint to spruce up the stalls. Ellendale is one of the district’s older schools, and the work was transformative, giving the school a brighter atmosphere, Sykes said.
  • Ninth Grade Academy: The front building had a roof replacement, and new flooring was installed on the 400 and 500 hallways.
  • Bartlett High School: The soccer field building for the school’s new off-campus soccer fields is still under construction, with the structure built and workers still putting on the roofing and outside wall materials, as well as doing all the inside work. When completed, it will include two restrooms, space for concessions and storage. Also, as one of the bigger projects of the summer, the high school’s west gym was renovated and transformed into a band hall for the school’s growing band.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her at (901) 433-9138 or via email to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

