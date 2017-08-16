Bartlett Police reports for Aug. 7-13, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of Aug. 7-13. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

Aug. 7

U.S. 64 (theft from motor vehicle)

A representative of Serra Chevrolet (7850 U.S. 64) reported that someone stole all four wheels and tires off a Corvette parked on the lot. The theft happened between 4:45 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7:15 a.m. Aug. 7.

Sunny Meade Cove (burglary)

Someone burglarized a man’s home while he and his fiancée were out of town July 7-17. The male victim found pry marks on the back door frame next to the door knob under the deadbolt. The responding officer saw the marks and noted there was very minor damage. The items missing included cash and jewelry.

Unspecified address (burglary)

Someone took a large amount of jewelry from a man’s unlocked pickup truck while it was securely parked inside his closed garage. The man said the theft happened between June 13 and July 13, and several other items were missing as well.

Aug. 8

Stage Road (multiple charges)

An officer saw a driver violate the traffic light law just after 1 a.m. Aug. 8, westbound on Stage Road at Shelby Street. The officer also ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Memphis. The driver and passengers were taken into custody.

Stage Road (fraudulent prescription)

An officer responded to CVS (6670 Stage Road) about two suspects who were trying to pass a fraudulent prescription at the drive-thru pharmacy window. The suspects were a white male driver and a black male passenger, and the prescription was for 90 oxycodone pills (30 mg each). The responding officer placed one of the suspect’s Tennessee ID and the fraudulent prescription into evidence.

Aug. 9

Hobbs Cove (theft)

A woman noticed that her Greenworks 60-volt weed trimmer was missing from her garage. She said her garage door broke about two weeks ago and they had to leave the door open for a night, and she believes the theft happened then.

Unspecified location (fraud)

A woman came to the Bartlett Police Jail to report that three fraudulent purchases were made to her debit card. She said three purchases were made at an unknown Western Union location on Aug. 6. She said her debit card was not stolen, but she believes it was skimmed at a gas station.

Kirby Whitten Road (counterfeit currency)

The assistant store manager at Kroger (2942 Kirby Whitten Road) said someone tried to pay for merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Yale Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman reported that someone stole her purse and all its contents from her car around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9. She was picking her son up from daycare at Christ Church (5995 Yale Road), and she left her vehicle unlocked with her purse on the passenger seat.

Prairie View (theft from motor vehicle)

A man who had been flying his drone at Shelby Farms Park returned home around 7:35 p.m. and went for a 10-minute walk. When he returned, he saw that the vehicle’s front passenger-side door wasn’t fully closed. When he tried to unlock the door, the key wouldn’t work. He then saw that someone had stolen his drone from the back seat. He said he closed all doors and locked the vehicle before his walk.

Three Doves Cove (fraud)

A woman gave a phone scam artist $1,400 in a now-familiar scheme in the Mid-South. Someone called her, falsely identifying himself as a Shelby County Civil Processing Official and said she owed a fine for missing jury duty and must pay to avoid a warrant for her arrest. The suspect demanded that she stay on the phone until all funds were collected.

Aug. 10

Shira Drive (attempted theft)

A complainant reported that someone cut but didn’t steal several copper pipes on a home that’s under construction. The incident happened between 9 a.m. Aug. 9 and 8:45 a.m. Aug. 10.

Kate Bond Road (theft)

A woman said someone stole money from her purse while she was at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett (2986 Kate Bond Road). She reported that she had a $100 bill in her purse and last saw it at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. She noticed the money was missing after she was released from the hospital.

Appling Road (fraud)

A man came to the Bartlett Police Department headquarters (3730 Appling Road) to report that an arrested suspect was using his personal information. He said he lost his Tennessee ID earlier this year at a bar, and he learned that a suspect was using his personal information during several arrests by different agencies in Shelby County. The suspect is currently in custody at Shelby County Jail.

Stage Road (motor vehicle theft)

A man reported that someone stole his vehicle from the parking lot at Kroger (5995 Stage Road) between 5 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 10. He said he left his vehicle locked and had the keys in his possession.

Steeplechase Drive (vandalism)

A woman reported that someone poured oil all over her car while it was parked on the street in front of her home. She said it happened between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 10. The responding officer saw oil stains on the asphalt and grass surrounding the vehicle, as well as scratches on the vehicle and discoloration on the rubber seal where the door meets the vehicle’s roof.