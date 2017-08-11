Summer’s over: First day back

Above, Bartlett High School opened for the 2017-18 school year on Monday. Before diving into the first day of school, these two 11th-graders, Brooklyn and Shona, paused outside to catch up. Below, it usually isn’t a bright, sunny day when school starts again, with ominous clouds piling up on some years and on other years a drizzling rain making a muddy mess of hallway floors. But maybe glimpsing a clear blue summer sky would be too cruel for kids who aren’t ready for the season to end.