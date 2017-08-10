Bartlett Police reports for July 31-Aug. 6

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for the period of July 31-Aug. 6. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports. Incidents are listed in order of the dates they were reported.

July 31

Elpine Gray Drive (theft of a vehicle)

Someone stole a man’s vehicle from his driveway between 11 p.m. July 30 and the next morning. He said he kept a spare key to the vehicle in the center console in his other vehicle, which was also parked in his driveway. The second vehicle was unlocked, and he said that no one other than his wife would know where the spare key was.

Hedgewood (auto burglary)

A man reported that someone stole an IBM laptop from his vehicle between 3 p.m. July 30 and 9 a.m. July 31.

Unspecified location (theft from a motor vehicle)

A man reported that someone stole his handgun from his unlocked vehicle between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 28. The weapon was in the car’s backseat, and the car was parked in his driveway.

U.S. 64 (auto theft)

A man lost his vehicle, which contained everything he owned, in a July 31 theft. The responding officer took the report at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel (7830 U.S. 64), and the victim said he discovered the vehicle was missing around 9:30 a.m.

The hotel’s video camera footage appeared to show that the car was stolen around 9:07 p.m. July 30 by a white male who slid in through the front passenger seat.

Sycamore View Road (unspecified charges)

Dispatch had a 911 call about an armed and possible mentally disturbed man trying to enter homes in the Sycamore View Road area around 12:03 a.m. July 31. Officers found the man behind a vehicle and took him into custody without further incident. The caller later said the man had fired a round from his rifle.

Unspecified location (theft)

A woman reported that someone stole her purse from her unlocked vehicle. It happened between 6 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m. July 31.

Aug. 1

Stage Road (auto burglaries)

Officers responded to a call about two auto burglaries at ATC Fitness (6600 Stage Road) at 8:22 a.m. Aug. 1. One victim said he arrived at 6:50 a.m. and returned at 8:10 a.m. to find his driver’s window shattered and several personal items missing. The second victim said he arrived around 7:10 a.m. and also returned to his vehicle at 8:10 a.m. to find similar damage and thefts.

Stage Road (burglary)

Security footage showed that an unknown black male entered Hillcrest Animal Hospital around 3:30 a.m. July 30 and stole multiple items. He entered through an unsecured front door and went through several rooms, gathering various items. Then he went into the office’s refrigerator and took about 30 vaccinations valued at $150 each and one penicillin vial valued at $9.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

A woman reported that someone broke out the passenger window of her vehicle and stole the stereo unit while she was parked at 8274 U.S. 64 (Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant). The responding officer saw a mark on the vehicle’s window frame that indicated the thief used a tool to pry at the window until it broke.

Davieshire Cove (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone stole a man’s pistol and three magazines from his unlocked vehicle while he was out of town. The vehicle was parked in his driveway.

Stage Road (theft)

The store manager at Cosmo Pro (6600 Stage Road) said she had $18 in cash in her purse at 8:30 a.m. but discovered a couple of hours later that someone had moved her purse and removed $5. Another store employee said someone also took $20 out of a large sum of money in her wallet on May 24. Employees keep their purses unsecured in an unlocked store room.

Elmore Park (theft)

A victim reported that two suspects stole multiple yard tools on July 31. The victim said a white male and white female were seen walking into the home’s carport, removing the tools from an unlocked storage cabinet and fleeing in a gray SUV.

Aug. 2

Peppercorn Drive (fraud)

A woman said that someone used her checking account information on July 17 to write checks at a Kroger in Ripley.

Beagle Lane East (theft)

A father reported that someone stole his son’s bicycle from the yard while the youth was visiting at a friend’s house on Beagle Lane East on Aug. 1.

Summer Oaks Drive (theft from a motor vehicle)

A woman reported that someone stole her purse from her unlocked car on Aug. 2 while it was parked in front of The Learning Tree (2780 Summer Oaks). She said she left the car unattended for only five minutes around 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

Egypt Central Road (vandalism)

A woman reported that a neighbor’s vehicle window was broken. She said her husband noticed it when leaving for work around 5:15 a.m. She said she last saw the window unbroken around 12:15 a.m.

The vehicle owner was out of town at the time of the report, so the responding officer couldn’t immediately determine if anything had been stolen. The broken window was on the back passenger side of the truck bed’s canopy.

Wolf Trace Lane (trespassing)

A man reported possible trespassing on his property between 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 p.m. Aug. 3. He noticed that several slats of fencing were damaged when he returned from a trip and speculated that someone might have jumped the fence. The neighbors caring for his pets said the fence was intact and undamaged around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Aug. 4

Hatch Lane (auto burglary)

A man reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his Garmin GPS. The victim discovered the theft around 9 a.m. July 31.

Stage Road (auto burglary)

A man said someone stole several items from his vehicle while he was parked at Kroger Quick Stop (6740 Stage Road) on July 30. He was there between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the suspect took items from a black bag on the front passenger seat. The victim wasn’t sure if the window was down or the door was unlocked.

Aug. 5

Devine Street (theft)

A homeowner reported that she had been allowing someone to sleep on her porch and enter the home with permission between July 31 and Aug. 5. But today she confronted the person about items that went missing from the home during the suspect’s stay. The person fled the scene during the confrontation.

U.S. 64 (theft from building)

A man who accidentally left his wallet on a seat at Lenny’s Subs (7424 U.S. 64) said someone stole the cash from it. Video footage from the store showed an unknown male who grabbed the wallet and took it into the restroom. The victim found it there, but his $205 was gone.

Aug. 6

Bragg Lane (auto burglary)

Someone entered a woman’s unlocked vehicle and stole multiple personal items. The victim said it happened between 8 p.m. Aug. 5 and 8:45 a.m. Aug. 6.

U.S. 64 (road rage)

A man said an angry driver threatened him when he pulled into the Lowe’s parking lot (8300 U.S. 64). He said it was after 4 p.m. when he pulled in and the other driver followed him. That driver then got out of his vehicle, shouting and brandishing a large hammer, and the victim said he warned the other driver not to approach closer or he would “blow him away.” The victim then left and reported the encounter.

The second driver told a different story: He said there was a road rage incident, but the first driver was the one to follow him into the parking lot. He confirmed that, when he approached the other vehicle, the first driver threatened to shoot him if he came any closer.

The responding officer found that the first driver had a warrant from Kentucky, so the original complainant was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail without incident.