Bartlett seeks applications for Mayor’s Youth Council

The city of Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council will be starting up for the 2017-2018 school year, and aspiring students need to get their applications in by Aug. 18.

The Mayor’s Youth Council consists of a group of 20 students who are selected each year through an application interview process. Members will work with the mayor and four other adult liaisons. They will study problems that are facing today’s youth and come up with community service projects that help give back to their city. They also recruit and get other teens involved in this effort.

The council gives them an opportunity to learn about government and what it takes to run a city. They will attend a Government Day in the spring with the mayor, where he will take them by bus to visit many of the city departments. They will get to see firsthand what it takes to run a city on a day-to-day basis.

To be eligible for the Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be residents of Bartlett and in grades 8-12. Applications are available at the beginning of each school year in all Bartlett middle and high schools. They can be turned in to the school counselor. Applications are also available online at cityofbartlett.org/1240/Mayors-Youth-Council and can be turned in at the Bartlett Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road or faxed to (901) 385-6673.

For more information, email Deborah Williams at debwilliams@cityofbartlett.org.