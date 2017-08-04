Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Bartlett seeks applications for Mayor’s Youth Council

Bartlett-city-seal-300pxThe city of Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council will be starting up for the 2017-2018 school year, and aspiring students need to get their applications in by Aug. 18.

The Mayor’s Youth Council consists of a group of 20 students who are selected each year through an application interview process. Members will work with the mayor and four other adult liaisons. They will study problems that are facing today’s youth and come up with community service projects that help give back to their city. They also recruit and get other teens involved in this effort.

The council gives them an opportunity to learn about government and what it takes to run a city. They will attend a Government Day in the spring with the mayor, where he will take them by bus to visit many of the city departments. They will get to see firsthand what it takes to run a city on a day-to-day basis.

To be eligible for the Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be residents of Bartlett and in grades 8-12. Applications are available at the beginning of each school year in all Bartlett middle and high schools. They can be turned in to the school counselor. Applications are also available online at cityofbartlett.org/1240/Mayors-Youth-Council and can be turned in at the Bartlett Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road or faxed to (901) 385-6673.

For more information, email Deborah Williams at debwilliams@cityofbartlett.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com