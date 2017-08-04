Bartlett city board sets hearing for new assisted living facility

The Bartlett city board and mayor took another step toward issuing a special use permit for a new assisted living facility at the July 25 business meeting. They set a public hearing for Aug. 22.

The proposed facility would be north of U.S. 64 on the northeast corner of New Brunswick and Brunswick Roads.

In other business, the board:

Authorized the condemnation of seven properties for the widening of Old Brownsville Road if a maximum of $130,000 in administrative settlements can’t be reached.

Approved a subdivision contract for the Village at Deer Run. The developers, Skip Hobbs Construction LLC and James Vernon Hobbs, will pay $40,462.56 in city fees. The bond is set at $447,875.17.

Approved renewal of the annual service agreement with Tritech Software Systems for the police department’s computer-assisted dispatch. The cost will be $65,547.13.

Authorized the mayor to enter the city into a $16,100 contract with the Groundwater Institute at the University of Memphis for a wellhead protection study and other regional work.

Approved MLGW’s removal of concrete lighting in Veterans Park at a cost of $11,443.68. The lighting will be replaced as part of Phase 1 renovations to W.J. Freeman Park.

Amended the FY2018 Capital Improvement Program Budget, providing more funding to buy land for a new city maintenance shop.

Approved the appointment of Kathleen Robertson to the City Beautiful Commission.

Approved the appointment of John Horne as assistant director of engineering for the city.

Accepted a $2,000 donation from the Memphis Runners Track Club to the Parks and Recreation Department in thanks for use of the city’s park facilities. The money will be used to add signage similar to mile markers at Nesbit Park (5760 Yale Road). Mayor Keith McDonald said the need became apparent after someone was injured at the park and couldn’t identify the exact location for first responders.

Approved a special event permit for the Stanky Creek 50K Marathon and 25K Half Marathon on Sept. 10. The event will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Nesbit Park.

Agreed to allow the Parks and Recreation Department to host an additional 2017 softball tournament.

Held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend purchasing limits as recently changed in Tennessee state statute. The state change the threshold for public advertisement of bids from $10,000 to $25,000 and administrative approval. No one spoke up for or against the ordinance. The ordinance passed unanimously on the third and final reading.

Accepted the Planning Commission report for July 2017.

