Arlington man threatens with crowbar, gets shot

ARLINGTON — A domestic shooting in the Kroger parking lot sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night.

Names have not yet been released, but Earle Farrell, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department’s public information officer, described what happened.

A man and woman were sitting in a car in the parking lot just before 11 p.m. Saturday when her estranged husband approached, wielding a crowbar. The woman said later that her male companion was a friend, but the husband had been threatening to “take care of” him.

So the male friend shot the approaching husband twice, once in the stomach and once in the head. The wounded man was rushed to Regional Medical Center (“Region 1”) in critical condition. Farrell said Monday he believes the man’s condition has been upgraded to stable.

After questioning the couple in the car, authorities determined that the shooting was in self-defense, and there will be no charges against the shooter. Once the shooting victim’s condition stabilizes, he may face assault charges, Farrell said.

