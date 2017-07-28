Briarcrest art teacher presents at TN Arts Academy

Briarcrest Middle School art teacher Melody Weintraub of Cordova presented a workshop this summer at the Tennessee Arts Academy Conference at Belmont University in Nashville.

Her workshop, “Glamour Goggles to Steampunk: Transforming Science Goggles Into a Crazy Lesson on Sustainability,” involved upcycling and embellishing discarded safety goggles. She included three different lesson samples with the workshop showing options for all levels from elementary through high school.

Later at the conference, Weintraub was able to be present for the Best of the Best in Tennessee Awards Ceremony, seeing her student, Sam Hale of Collierville, receive an award for his artwork, “Close Resemblance,” that is currently on display at Belmont. Sam won the Best of Middle School Award for West Tennessee.