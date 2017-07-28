Bartlett Express brings home business coverage honor

The Bartlett Express is among the Tennessee newspapers that can claim honors from the state press association’s 2017 newspaper contest.

Tuesday’s announcement of winners included The Bartlett Express in second place for business coverage in Group I newspapers. Judges’ comments were, “Impressive business coverage. Express covers local issues well for community.”

Journal West 10 Publishing General Manager, Lee Ann Krueger, said, “We are so very proud of Carolyn for winning Second Place in the Tennessee Press Association Contest for Business Coverage. We strive to provide our community with the best available local news and Carolyn is one of the best at it. People are and will always be our greatest asset.”

To Carolyn Bahm, editor of The Barlett Express, she said, “Your abilities and contributions are an important key to the success of our entire operation. Take a moment to reflect upon your accomplishments and take pride in knowing that you are an important member of our team.”

Bahm said she is happy about the award and is proud of the team efforts that go into covering the greater Bartlett community each week.

The TPA judges, who were all from the South Carolina Press Association, also noted that this category drew many strong entries and that the participating Tennessee newspapers provided impressive business coverage overall.

The TPA contest drew a total of 1,317 entries from 72 of the association’s 120-member newspapers.

The University of Tennessee cosponsored the contest along with the Tennessee Press Association.