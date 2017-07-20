Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Memphis-area TSCPA chapter names new officers

TSCPA-logo-2017The Memphis chapter of the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants has selected new officers from across Shelby County. New officers include:

  • President: Kelly Crow of Memphis, CPA, of Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC, Memphis
  • President-elect: Shirley McCauley of Arlington, CPA, MBA, of Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC in Memphis
  • Vice President of Programs: Patricia “Pat” Frizzell of Arlington, CGMA, CCSA, of FedEx Services in Memphis
  • Vice President of Membership: Devonya Longino of Germantown, CPA, MBA, of the Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis
  • Treasurer: Jennifer Elton of Memphis, CPA, of CBIZ MHM LLC in Memphis
  • Secretary: Justin Carter of Memphis, CPA, of Watkins Uiberall PLLC in Memphis

The at-large directors include:

  • Scholarship Committee Chair: Stacy Chow Black of Memphis, CPA, of Elliott Davis Decosimo in Memphis
  • Student Night Chair: Cherry Blanton of Germantown, CPA, of CBIZ MHM LLC in Memphis
  • Young CPA Chair: Karolina Calhoun of Memphis, CPA, ABV, CFF, of Mercer Capital Management Inc. Memphis
  • Civic Activities Chair: Robert “Bob” E. Palmer of Memphis, CPA, CITP, CGMA, of Data Guidance Group Inc. in Memphis
  • Spring Social Chair: Greg Shelton of Bartlett, CPA, of Greg Shelton CPA in Bartlett
  • Professional Development Chair: Tracy White of Collierville, CPA, MBA, CGMA, of Pfizer Inc. in Memphis
  • TSCPA Personnel Committee: John Griesbeck of Germantown, CPA, a managing partner at Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC in Memphis
  • TSCPA Forensic and Valuation Services Committee: Robert Vance of Memphis, CPA, ABV, CFF, CVA, CFP, a principal at Forensic and Valuation Services PLC in Memphis

Professional acronyms used in this list include ABV (Accredited in Business Valuation), CCSA (Certification in Control Self Assessment), CFF (Certified in Financial Forensics Credential), CFP(Certified Financial Planner), CGMA (Chartered Global Management Accountant), CITP (Certified Information Technology Professional), CPA (Certified Public Accountant), CVA (Certified ValuationAnalyst) and MBA (Master of Business Administration).

