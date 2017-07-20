Memphis-area TSCPA chapter names new officers

The Memphis chapter of the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants has selected new officers from across Shelby County. New officers include:

President: Kelly Crow of Memphis, CPA, of Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC, Memphis

President-elect: Shirley McCauley of Arlington, CPA, MBA, of Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC in Memphis

Vice President of Programs: Patricia “Pat” Frizzell of Arlington, CGMA, CCSA, of FedEx Services in Memphis

Vice President of Membership: Devonya Longino of Germantown, CPA, MBA, of the Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis

Treasurer: Jennifer Elton of Memphis, CPA, of CBIZ MHM LLC in Memphis

Secretary: Justin Carter of Memphis, CPA, of Watkins Uiberall PLLC in Memphis

The at-large directors include:

Scholarship Committee Chair: Stacy Chow Black of Memphis, CPA, of Elliott Davis Decosimo in Memphis

Student Night Chair: Cherry Blanton of Germantown, CPA, of CBIZ MHM LLC in Memphis

Young CPA Chair: Karolina Calhoun of Memphis, CPA, ABV, CFF, of Mercer Capital Management Inc. Memphis

Civic Activities Chair: Robert “Bob” E. Palmer of Memphis, CPA, CITP, CGMA, of Data Guidance Group Inc. in Memphis

Spring Social Chair: Greg Shelton of Bartlett, CPA, of Greg Shelton CPA in Bartlett

Professional Development Chair: Tracy White of Collierville, CPA, MBA, CGMA, of Pfizer Inc. in Memphis

TSCPA Personnel Committee: John Griesbeck of Germantown, CPA, a managing partner at Reynolds, Bone and Griesbeck PLC in Memphis

TSCPA Forensic and Valuation Services Committee: Robert Vance of Memphis, CPA, ABV, CFF, CVA, CFP, a principal at Forensic and Valuation Services PLC in Memphis

Professional acronyms used in this list include ABV (Accredited in Business Valuation), CCSA (Certification in Control Self Assessment), CFF (Certified in Financial Forensics Credential), CFP(Certified Financial Planner), CGMA (Chartered Global Management Accountant), CITP (Certified Information Technology Professional), CPA (Certified Public Accountant), CVA (Certified ValuationAnalyst) and MBA (Master of Business Administration).