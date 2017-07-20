Bartlett signs letter to buy 20+ acres for TCAT campus

The Bartlett city board has approved a letter of intent to buy just over 20 acres of property for the construction of a Bartlett campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The Gary W. Taylor Living Trust of Lakeland agreed to sell the land for $770,000.

The purchase has a due diligence period of 90 days, and the closing date will be on or before 30 days after the expiration of the due diligence period.

The 20.49-acre parcel is at 3375 Appling Blvd. in Bartlett.

When construction is complete, the campus will support a new medical device institute focused on developing journey worker machinists and people with other key skill sets who are needed to support the growth of the area’s 47+ medical device companies.

The decision came at the July 11 city board meeting. Aldermen Emily Elliott, Paula Sedgwick and David Parsons were absent.

The board also gave final approval to designate the Barteau-Dickey House as a historic landmark. The home, built in 1866, is at 2943 Sycamore View Road and has been fully restored by the current owners. The city’s Historical Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission both recommended the designation. No one spoke up in favor of or in opposition to the designation at the evening’s public hearing on this topic.

Another public hearing at the July 11 meeting was for a special use permit to allow 3-A Collision Center to extend its business on a separate lot next door to its current operations on Summer Avenue. The extension of the automobile paint and body shop will be on Summer Avenue on Lot 1 of Grace Subdivision within the “C-H” Highway Business Zoning District. No one spoke up in favor of or opposition to the permit, and the board approved it.

In other business, the board: