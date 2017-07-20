Bartlett signs letter to buy 20+ acres for TCAT campus
The Bartlett city board has approved a letter of intent to buy just over 20 acres of property for the construction of a Bartlett campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The Gary W. Taylor Living Trust of Lakeland agreed to sell the land for $770,000.
The purchase has a due diligence period of 90 days, and the closing date will be on or before 30 days after the expiration of the due diligence period.
The 20.49-acre parcel is at 3375 Appling Blvd. in Bartlett.
When construction is complete, the campus will support a new medical device institute focused on developing journey worker machinists and people with other key skill sets who are needed to support the growth of the area’s 47+ medical device companies.
The decision came at the July 11 city board meeting. Aldermen Emily Elliott, Paula Sedgwick and David Parsons were absent.
The board also gave final approval to designate the Barteau-Dickey House as a historic landmark. The home, built in 1866, is at 2943 Sycamore View Road and has been fully restored by the current owners. The city’s Historical Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission both recommended the designation. No one spoke up in favor of or in opposition to the designation at the evening’s public hearing on this topic.
Another public hearing at the July 11 meeting was for a special use permit to allow 3-A Collision Center to extend its business on a separate lot next door to its current operations on Summer Avenue. The extension of the automobile paint and body shop will be on Summer Avenue on Lot 1 of Grace Subdivision within the “C-H” Highway Business Zoning District. No one spoke up in favor of or opposition to the permit, and the board approved it.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the bids for replacement of the Old Brownsville Road Bridge over Buckhead Creek, utility relocation and project oversight for a total cost not to exceed $1,141,981.26. The bridge project went to the lowest bidder, Jones Bros. Inc., in the amount of $658,887.32, plus a contingency amount of $100,000 for a total cost of $758,887.32. The utility relocation bid went to the lowest bidder, Enscor LLC, in the amount of $128,050, plus a contingency amount of $25,000 for a total cost of $153,050. The board approved a proposal from Buchart Horn Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services in the amount of $230,043.94.
- Approved two bids for annual yard waste disposal from Jones Mulch and Nature’s Earth Products.
- Had the second reading of an ordinance to amend purchasing limits, increasing them as set by Tennessee law. The public hearing will be July 25.
- Accepted a presentation of the debt obligation form related to the city’s general obligation capital outlay note. It reflects the $1,969,150.00 note approved on June 13, 2017.
- Heard a presentation by the Bartlett Reserve Firefighters Organization when members presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a check for $7,100 from their “Fill the Boot” campaign. They thanked Kroger and Walmart Neighborhood Market for allowing them to raise funds at the stores.
- Approved a special event permit for the Bon Lin Elementary 5K Run and Carnival on Oct. 21. The run will be 7-10 a.m., and the carnival will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m.