Bartlett Police reports for July 10-16, 2017

Unsecured garages and unlocked vehicles were favorite targets of thieves in Bartlett last week. See those crimes and others in the following report from the Bartlett Police Department for the period of July 10-16. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

July 10

Stonehill Drive (vandalism)

A woman reported someone spray-painted her garage door windows between 7:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 10. The responding officer found several obscenities painted on the windows. An investigation revealed that several juveniles spray-painted the garage door along with a vehicle parked in the area. The youths were issued juvenile summons’ for the vandalism.

July 11

Brother Boulevard (vandalism)

Someone keyed a man’s car while it was parked in his driveway overnight, the victim reported on July 11. The damage included an obscenity scratched into the front hood and a scratch down the driver’s side of the vehicle. Someone also broke the left taillight on the vehicle.

Keeneland Cove (suspicious circumstances)

A man reported finding suspicious foot tracks in the dew across his yard around 7 a.m. He said the tracks led to his wife’s vehicle, parked in the driveway. He saw no signs of tampering, and his wife left for work before the officer arrived.

The officer advised him to check his other vehicle, and the man found that the center console was open and contents were strewn about the cabin. The man said he accidentally left the driver’s door unlocked, and a camouflage jacket was missing from the back seat.

Ash Hill (auto burglary)

Someone entered a woman’s two unlocked vehicles and stole coins, the owner reported on July 11. She and her husband found the interior of the vehicles in disarray around 6:30 a.m. that day.

Dalton Downs Drive (theft from motor vehicle)

Someone took a man’s cellphone and an impact drill from his unlocked truck, he reported on July 11. He heard a vehicle door slam between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. the previous night but thought it was his neighbor’s vehicle.

Keeneland Cove (auto burglary)

Someone took tools from a man’s vehicle while it was parked and left unlocked in his driveway, he reported on July 11. The theft happened between 10 p.m. July 10 and 5:30 a.m. July 11. Items taken included a Snap-On chrome torque wrench and a NAPA 100-tooth socket wrench set.

Flaherty Place (theft)

A man lost his cell phone to a thief while he was at the Bartlett Recreation Center (7700 Flaherty Place), he reported on July 11. He left his black iPhone 6 with a blue case in his backpack and hung it on a hook in the shower area. When he exited the shower around 6:20 p.m., the phone was missing.

July 12

U.S. 70 (vandalism)

An employee of Baby Jacks BBQ (7610 US 70) flagged down a patrol officer in the area of U.S. 70 and Appling Road. The manager reported discovering a derogatory word spray-painted in black on the brick enclosure around the large metal trash bin outside around 10:20 a.m.

Falcon Ridge Cove (theft)

Someone stole a man’s lawnmower and gas trimmer/edger from his back yard storage shed. He last saw them around noon July 11 and realized they were missing around 4:15 p.m. July 12.

July 13

Misty River Road (theft)

A woman reported July 13 that her rose gold iPhone 7 Plus was missing. She said her family was hosting a gathering after a funeral on July 10, and she believes someone there took her phone.

Keats Road (vandalism)

A man reported being in his home and hearing a loud noise around 3:45 p.m. July 13. He looked outside and saw two juveniles running east on Blackwell Street. His security cameras showed a black male juvenile walk up his driveway and jump into his garage door before fleeing. The victim found three panels dented on his garage door.

Summer Oaks Drive (theft)

A woman said her wallet was stolen on July 13 while she was at work. She came out of the restroom around 5:30 p.m. and saw a white male walking out of her office. He entered a light-colored vehicle. When she arrived home around 7:45 p.m., she noticed her wallet was missing. She checked her bank account and noticed that a hold was put on her card for a transaction she did not make.

Battleboro Road (theft)

A woman reported on July 13 that someone had taken the registration sticker off her vehicle’s license plate. She said it happened within the previous two weeks. The person who removed it left the serial number to the sticker on the plate.

Altruria Road (burglary/theft)

A man reported July 13 that someone took the red backpack blower from inside his home’s attached garage while it was open. He was testing the blower in the garage around 8 p.m. to check on its functions after it had been serviced. While it was running, he went inside his home. He returned about 20 minutes later, and the blower was gone.

Wilson Cove (auto burglary)

A man left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle in his driveway, and he reported on July 13 that it was stolen between 10:20 p.m. and 11:10 p.m.

July 14

Centralia Road (burglary)

A real estate agent about to show a home for sale found the front door ajar on July 14. She entered the home and found that someone had also opened the rear glass door and side garage door. The homeowner reported that several items were missing from his home.

Brickmont Road (burglary)

A man who left his garage door open the evening of July 14 discovered that someone took two weed trimmers and a blower. The theft happened between about 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

July 15

Ingleside Drive (theft)

Someone took a man’s blue 1998 Suzuki DS80 dirt bike from his driveway, he reported on July 15. The theft happened between 11:45 p.m. July 14 and 8:30 a.m. July 15.

Briergate Drive (theft)

On July 15, a man reported the theft of his lawnmower and weed edger from his open carport area. He said it happened between 5 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m. July 15.

July 16

Kate Bond Boulevard (vandalism)

A woman reported that someone damaged her vehicle, trying to break into it in the parking lot of Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett. She said the front driver’s side door lock was punched in, and she couldn’t secure the door. The incident happened between 7:30 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. July 16.

Hare Crossing (lawn equipment theft)

A woman reported July 16 that someone entered her garage between July 5 and July 13, stealing a TroyBilt weed trimmer and an Eager Beaver blower.

U.S. 64 (auto burglary)

Someone broke into a man’s vehicle and stole a handgun and radio between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., he reported on July 16. The items stolen were a Panasonic radio and a Ruger P89 9mm handgun loaded with nine bullets. The responding officers noticed damage to the front driver’s side door, and the lock was completely popped off. The interior was also damaged where the thief removed the radio.

While officers were still on scene, someone reported another auto burglary at the Malco Theater. That victim said someone broke into his vehicle and stole his Pioneer App 4 radio between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The officers saw that this vehicle had damage to the front driver’s side door, and the lock also appeared to have been popped. The interior was also damaged where the thief removed the radio.