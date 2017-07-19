St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School’s 2017-18 calendar
Aug. 3
- Registration day
- New parent orientation at 6:30 p.m.
- First- and second-grade Parent Information Night at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 6
- Back-to-school skating party at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 7
- Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 8
- First day of school
- Meet the Principal Breakfast at 7:50 a.m.
- 11:30 a.m. dismissal
Aug. 10
- Third- and fourth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 14
- Fifth- through eighth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15
- Feast of the Assumption — No school
Aug. 29
- 2 p.m. dismissal
Sept. 4
- Labor Day — No school
Sept. 7
- New Students Pizza Lunch at 11 a.m.
Sept. 19
- PTO meeting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 20-21
- Donuts with Dads at 9 a.m.
Sept. 29-30
- Church Oktoberfest
Oct. 4
- Field day
Oct. 6
- Faculty Professional Day — No school
Oct. 9
- Fall Break
Oct. 14
- Best Bite Dinner Auction
Oct. 18
- Honor Roll Awards at 8:15 a.m.
Oct. 31
- Halloween Parade at 9:45 p.m.
Nov. 1
- All Saints Day — No school
Nov. 20-24
- Thanksgiving holiday
Dec. 5
- St. Nick Feast Day
Dec. 8
- Feast of the Immaculate Conception – No school
Dec. 13
- Christmas program
Dec. 20 – Jan. 3
- Christmas Break
Jan. 4
- Classes resume
Jan. 15
- Martin Luther King Day — No school
Feb. 16
- Faculty In-Service — No school
March 12-16
- Spring Break
March 30
- Good Friday — No school
April 2
- Easter Break
May 25
- Last day of school