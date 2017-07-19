Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School’s 2017-18 calendar

Aug. 3

  • bex-2017-07-20-St-Francis-ARegistration day
  • New parent orientation at 6:30 p.m.
  • First- and second-grade Parent Information Night at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 6

  • Back-to-school skating party at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7

  • Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 8

  • First day of school
  • Meet the Principal Breakfast at 7:50 a.m.
  • 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Aug. 10

  • Third- and fourth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 14

  • Fifth- through eighth-grade Parent Information Night at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15

  • Feast of the Assumption — No school

Aug. 29

  • 2 p.m. dismissal

Sept. 4

  • Labor Day — No school

Sept. 7

  • New Students Pizza Lunch at 11 a.m.

Sept. 19

  • PTO meeting at 8 a.m.

Sept. 20-21

  • Donuts with Dads at 9 a.m.

Sept. 29-30

  • Church Oktoberfest

Oct. 4

  • Field day

Oct. 6

  • Faculty Professional Day — No school

Oct. 9

  • Fall Break

Oct. 14

  • Best Bite Dinner Auction

Oct. 18

  • Honor Roll Awards at 8:15 a.m.

Oct. 31

  • Halloween Parade at 9:45 p.m.

Nov. 1

  • All Saints Day — No school

Nov. 20-24

  • Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 5

  • St. Nick Feast Day

Dec. 8

  • Feast of the Immaculate Conception – No school

Dec. 13

  • Christmas program

Dec. 20 – Jan. 3

  • Christmas Break

Jan. 4

  • Classes resume

Jan. 15

  • Martin Luther King Day — No school

Feb. 16

  • Faculty In-Service — No school

March 12-16

  • Spring Break

March 30

  • Good Friday — No school

April 2

  • Easter Break

May 25

  • Last day of school

