Signs a tutor might be necessary

School is not always easy, and some students struggle as they transition from grade to grade. As students get older, some who may have experienced smooth sailing as youngsters may find they need some extra help grasping the material as coursework becomes more complicated.

Those who need some extra clarification and reinforcement may first turn to their parents. But parents may not be familiar with certain subjects or capable of explaining certain concepts in terms kids can understand. In such situations, tutors can prove to be valuable resources to get kids back on the right academic track.

One-on-one attention from a tutor can benefit all types of learners. Students who discover newfound success under the guidance of a tutor may have more self-confidence in the classroom. Parents wondering if a tutor can help their children may want to consider the following indicators that students may need tutors.

Consistently falling grades: Tutors may be necessary for students whose grades are gradually on the decline. First speak with your child’s teachers, who may recommend tutors that specialize in certain subjects.

Confusion in and out of the classroom: Some kids struggle to grasp certain concepts, and such confusion can sometimes be remedied with the kind of intense study available in tutoring sessions.

Low confidence: Some kids' confidence wanes when their grades suffer. Kids whose grades have been on the decline may feel a sense of defeat even before they take a test or work on an assignment. Tutors can help restore confidence by creating small victories that slowly build up to larger successes.

Indifference to coursework: No student will be captivated by every subject he or she studies, but there should be some subjects that students find engaging. Students battling indifference toward their coursework may benefit from a dynamic tutor who can present subject matter in new ways and revive students' interest.

Students who are struggling in the classroom may need some extra help outside the classroom, and many tutors are adept at reviving interest in subjects kids are studying at school. Some teachers may recommend certain tutors, while others may do some tutoring work themselves.