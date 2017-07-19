Plan tax-free shopping for clothes, computers, school supplies

Smart shoppers know there’s a right time and a wrong time to make a purchase. And the last weekend in July is definitely the right time. The annual Back to School Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

During this weekend, certain goods can be purchased tax free, including clothes, school supplies, school art supplies and computer equipment below certain prices. There are exceptions in each category, but it’s a good time for anyone to stretch the budget.

The sales tax savings are not just for students, either. Shoppers can buy bridal gowns, clerical vestments, scout uniforms and more. Following are overviews of what is tax-exempt eligible and what is not.

Tax-free clothing – $100 or less

Tax-free items include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)

Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath th$100 threshold.

What’s still taxable: Apparel that costs more than $100; items such as jewelry, handbags or sports and recreational equipment; and items purchased for business or trade use.

School supplies & school art supplies – $100 or less

Anyone (not just students) can buy certain approved school supplies.

Tax-free items include school and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils and rulers, as well as art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

As with clothing, school and art Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100-per-item threshold.

Computers – $1,500 or less

Tax-free items include desktop computers, laptops and tablets (such as iPads) with a purchase price of $1,500 or more. Other components that are bundled with the computer are included, such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables and basic software.

Components, however, are taxable when they are sold separately from the computer, such as keyboards and monitors.

The computer must be for personal (not business) use.

Items that are still taxable include storage media, individually purchased software, printers and supplies, video game consoles, electronic readers, personal digital assistants and cell phones (including smart phones).

Master list of tax-free items

Aerobic clothing

Antique clothing (for wear)

Aprons/clothing shields

Athletic socks

Baby clothes

Baby diapers

Baby receiving blankets

Backpacks

Bandanas

Bathing suits

Belts

Bibs

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Blouses

Book bags

General-purpose boots (winter, dress, cowboy, hiking)

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Bras

Bridal gowns and bridal veils

Calculators

Camp clothing

Caps

Cellophane tape

Chalk

Chef uniforms for school

Choir and altar clothing

Clay

Clerical vestments

Clothing ($100 or less per item)

Coats

Compasses

Composition books

Computers (desktops, notebooks, laptops and tablets, if $1,500 or less; includes CPU and other bundled components such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables, and basic software)

Corsets and corset laces

Costumes (including novelty children’s costumes)

Coveralls

Cowboy boots

Crayons

Diapers (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)

Dress gloves and shoes

Dresses

Ear muffs

Erasers

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)

Formal clothing purchases

Galoshes

Garters/garter belts

Girdles

Glazes

Gloves

Glue (includes paste, as well as paste sticks)

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts and pants)

Graduation cap and gown purchases

Gym suits and uniforms

General-purpose hats (cowboy, baseball and knit)

Highlighters

Hiking boots

Hooded shirts and sweatshirts

Hosiery

Index cards and index card boxes

Jackets

Jeans

Jerseys (sports)

Jogging apparel

Jogging bras

Knitted caps and hats

Lab coats

Leather clothing

Leg warmers

Legal pads

Leotards

Lingerie

Lunch boxes

Markers

Mittens

Neckties

Neckwear (including ties and scarves)

Nightgowns and night shirts

Notebooks

Overalls

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Pads (sketch and drawing)

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints for artwork (acrylic, tempera and oil)

Pajamas

Pants

Paper (loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper)

Pencil boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Ponchos

Poster board

Prom dresses

Protractors

Raincoats

Rain hats

Religious clothing

Robes

Rubber thongs/flip-flops

Rulers

Running shoes (without cleats)

Sandals

Scarves

School supply boxes

School uniforms

Scissors

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shoe inserts

Shoe laces

Shoes

Shorts

Ski masks

Ski suits

Slacks

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks (including athletic)

Sports coats

Stockings

Suits (including slacks, vests and jackets)

Support hose

Suspenders

Sweat suits

Sweaters

Sweatshirts

Swimsuits

Tablet computer

Tennis apparel (skirts, dresses, shoes)

Thongs

Textbooks

Ties/neckwear

Tights

Trousers

T-shirts

Tuxedo purchases

Undergarments/underwear (including long johns)

Uniforms (athletic or non-athletic)

Veils

Vests (except hunting and water)

Walking shoes

Watercolors

Wedding gowns

Windbreakers

Workbooks

Writing tablets

Master list of taxable items

