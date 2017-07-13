Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett teachers’ big laptop swap

Bartlett City Schools district is providing 650 new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops to all teachers and administrators this summer. On Monday, the district was busy with teachers dropping off their 2012-model MacBook Pros that have been using for the past three years. Within about an hour’s time, IT professionals transfer their existing files to their new equipment. The process will continue through July 21. The district has already sold the old laptops, and the proceeds are going toward these new laptops. The new ones have more RAM and have solid-state hard drives at a cost of about $300 more than the old ones. PICTURED: Jackie Watson of Altruria Elementary, at left, took her turn getting files transferred and adjusting to a new laptop with help from Michael Breeden, technology support for the BCS central office. Photo by Amanda Swain.

