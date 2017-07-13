Bartlett student represents TN at medical honors program

Taylor Elliott of Bartlett, a junior at Briarcrest Christian High School in Eads, served as a delegate to the Congress of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists in Lowell, Mass. The event was June 25-28 on the campus of the University of Massachusetts.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Taylor was nominated by Dr. Robert Darling, the medical director of the National Academy of Future Physicians, to represent the State of Tennessee based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the four-day Congress, Taylor joined 4,000 students from across the country, hearing physicians, Nobel laureates, and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research and cutting-edge advances in medicine and medical technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Taylor Elliott are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”