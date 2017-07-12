Collegiate Corner for July 13, 2017

Colleges and universities have the following news about area students.

Acceptances

Briarcrest Christian School senior Megan Cheng will be attending Oklahoma City University next fall in the Wanda Bass School of Music with musical theatre studies and pre-med emphasis. She said she is very honored to be attending a university that is so rich in history and excellence from operas to theater. Of the 600-700 auditionees, only 3-5 percent are accepted into the Wanda Bass School of Music.

Academic honors

Cleo R. Nikodem and Anum Khan, both of Lakeland, and Ciara S. Johnson of Arlington have been named to the spring 2017 honor roll for Rhodes College in Memphis. To qualify for the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better.

Michael Favorite of Bartlett has been named to the spring 2017 president’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. To make the president’s list, a student must have a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Tanner Maxwell Karp of Lakeland has been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Karp is majoring in chemical engineering. To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.