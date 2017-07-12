BHS to host cheer camp July 17-19

The Bartlett High School Competitive Cheer Team will host its inaugural annual summer cheer camp for grades K-8 on July 17, 18 and 19 at the Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy’s gym.

Elementary school students will work on cheer skills such as jumps and motions, as well as learning cheers, chants, and a dance. Middle school students will work on more advanced skills including getting a chance to stunt.

This camp is open to cheer teams or individual students.

Hours will be 9 a.m.-noon daily, and there will be a special performance on the last day from noon until 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $35 per girl. Registration will be done the first day of the camp, or girls may sign up online at https://cheercamp.typeform.com/to/zXfSXH.

Contact Denise Henry, the sponsor, at (901) 481-6423 or bartlettcheer13@gmail.com for more information or if you have questions.